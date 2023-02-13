A Twitter video of two friends arguing at a nightclub over noise amused many people on the timelines

One woman was blowing her whistle and vibing to the music, and it seems the noise irritated the other lady

The small verbal fight went viral and posted in the comments that relate to both women's viewpoints

A woman reprimands her friend for blowing a whistle next to her ear at the club. Image: @Shonny_SA

People go to nightclubs for different reasons, and it's important to have a crew that gels when partying. Two friends were on different pages about having fun and ended up clashing over it.

A Twitter user @Shonny_SA posted the clip of the two girls having different experiences of groove. The one babe was having the time of her life enjoying the music, and she blew her whistle to add to the vibes. Her friend got annoyed by the loud whistle and tried to take it from her mouth.

Onlookers at the club can be heard in the video saying the irritated lady was jealous that her friend was having fun. She tried to explain that the whistle was blowing too close to her ear.

Watch the Twitter video below:

South Africans react to the viral video and laughed in the comments

The video generated 157 000 views in less than 24 hours, and people had a proper chuckle in the comments.

@Xolani_Malinga_ commented:

"We are old honestly for unnecessary noise."

@gloo_rams wrote:

"She's having the best time of her life, they are jealous."

@Tlhalefo_Leisa stated:

"It’s her explaining that it isn’t jealousy."

@Nationdanash posted:

"She is sick and tired."

@_Phinesse mentioned:

"Whistle blower yi cherry, the other one is a lady."

@M_Mngqibisa stated:

"I’m definitely the girl in the blonde."

@Tumimashabela25 tweeted:

"It's 'le nale mona' for me. Ausi wa rasa bathong."

