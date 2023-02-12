Beautiful Babe With Killer Body and Unmatched Knee Game Impresses SA With Her Moves
- Social media has enabled people to show off their talents and have the people marvel
- One lady left social media users at a loss for words when she demonstrated how low she can go
- Peeps flooded to her post's comments section to marvel at her beauty, beautiful body and killer dance
PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!
Social media has become a place where people showcase their various talents.
One lady had peeps convinced that she is a full package when her video went viral.
Peeps react to viral video of lady with an impressive knee game
Social media users gave a beautiful lady with cool dance moves her flowers after her video went viral. Many loved how the stunner with the TikTok handle @faustinaroyale effortlessly moved her waist while getting down.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
The trending video which has garnered more than 100 thousand reactions left some TikTok users drooling.
@angeljbsmith said:
"Do it again, I was mopping my dog."
@mphoduki wrote:
"It's the way you turned around and went down for me."
@fikileshili noted:
"That was so smooth...gawd!!! Wouldn't even be able to imitate, even if I try."
@Iamofficial_DannyG commented:
"Mehn, I am completely speechless."
@Lemon wrote:
"I keep coming back to this video, but I don't know why."
@Fertmer added:
"I get bored then watch this video. God of videos locate me."
@Baba Wesley Weluzani commented:
"Actually, the footwork was just warming up to spin the diff."
Little girl helps petrol attendant shake taxi to get max fuel: Video has Mzansi broken with laughter
In other news, Briefly News also reported that petrol attendants are a vibe in South Africa. Seeing a little girl help one shake a taxi to get max fuel into it had citizens busting.
Mzansi is a unique place where petrol attendants see you in worse states than your closest friends and they share a dance with you after the groove while you shovel a pie from the convenience store.
Facebook page SA Long distance Truckers shared the video showing the cute girl shaking the taxi with the petrol attendant. A cute and proudly Mzansi moment for sure!
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News