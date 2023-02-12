Global site navigation

Beautiful Babe With Killer Body and Unmatched Knee Game Impresses SA With Her Moves
Family and Relationships

Beautiful Babe With Killer Body and Unmatched Knee Game Impresses SA With Her Moves

by  Privie Kandi
  • Social media has enabled people to show off their talents and have the people marvel
  • One lady left social media users at a loss for words when she demonstrated how low she can go
  • Peeps flooded to her post's comments section to marvel at her beauty, beautiful body and killer dance

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Social media has become a place where people showcase their various talents.

Lady dances in viral video
A beautiful lady showed off her impressive moves in a viral clip. Image: @faustinaroyale.
Source: TikTok

One lady had peeps convinced that she is a full package when her video went viral.

Peeps react to viral video of lady with an impressive knee game

Social media users gave a beautiful lady with cool dance moves her flowers after her video went viral. Many loved how the stunner with the TikTok handle @faustinaroyale effortlessly moved her waist while getting down.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The trending video which has garnered more than 100 thousand reactions left some TikTok users drooling.

@angeljbsmith said:

"Do it again, I was mopping my dog."

@mphoduki wrote:

"It's the way you turned around and went down for me."

@fikileshili noted:

"That was so smooth...gawd!!! Wouldn't even be able to imitate, even if I try."

@Iamofficial_DannyG commented:

"Mehn, I am completely speechless."

@Lemon wrote:

"I keep coming back to this video, but I don't know why."

@Fertmer added:

"I get bored then watch this video. God of videos locate me."

@Baba Wesley Weluzani commented:

"Actually, the footwork was just warming up to spin the diff."

Little girl helps petrol attendant shake taxi to get max fuel: Video has Mzansi broken with laughter

In other news, Briefly News also reported that petrol attendants are a vibe in South Africa. Seeing a little girl help one shake a taxi to get max fuel into it had citizens busting.

Mzansi is a unique place where petrol attendants see you in worse states than your closest friends and they share a dance with you after the groove while you shovel a pie from the convenience store.

Facebook page SA Long distance Truckers shared the video showing the cute girl shaking the taxi with the petrol attendant. A cute and proudly Mzansi moment for sure!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel