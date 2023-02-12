South Africans have shared mixed reactions to a viral video of thick ladies who showed off their moves in a video

The viral video which was shot in Cape Town shows four ladies doing what they do best

Social media users couldn't stop reacting to the viral video of the stunners

One thing about South African ladies they always have fun no matter what. A viral video of thick mamas getting down motivated many peeps.

Video of ladies dancing in Cape Town causes a stir. Image: @the_real_liso

The clip which was shot in Cape Town showed the four friends dancing.

Video of thick mamas dancing gets reactions

Social media users took to the comments section to drool over the thick mamas. Many lauded the four women for not succumbing to beauty standards and embracing their bodies and curves.

TikTok users also made fun of their uncoordinated dance moves and how others were struggling to move their bodies.

@blessingphiri125 said::

"Let me continue eating I was thinking I'm big."

@NOT FARTUN wrote:

"Where did u guys find each other."

@joannewarner50 commented:

"I didn’t know they had shorts in those sizes."

@Angels go there added:

"Our African issues blame the ancestors for the beautiful genes ."

@Samy said::

"They can’t even kick back ."

@user8938202794845 Rich lady wrote:

"Welp now we know what started that earh quake in Turkey. ."

@Layman commented:

"Are you the ladies who walked in the streets of Camp's Bay the other day?

@JabuMM added:

"The lady in the denim short is me shame, no matter how much we can practice I can't dance to save my life."

@obuden5 said:

"I need to travel to South Africa to follow my dreams."

@User174782160149 wrote:

"All women are beautiful!!! No matter what shape you are . Bless you for loving yourself!!."

@malesedi noted:

"They will say we are going jealous but too much of anything to its not good for your health."

