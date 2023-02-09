A gorgeous woman sparked a discussion on Twitter after she posted a selfie with her natural hair

The lady said she was 45 years old and a lot of people on the social media platform found that hard to believe

The Twitter post went viral and tweeps flooded her comments section and posted what they thought her actual age was

A gorgeous 45-year-old woman posted a selfie on Twitter and caused a conversation about her age.

One woman, @MellaneyMarks, stunned social media users with her natural beauty and grey hair. The stunning lady posted a viral picture on Twitter, leaving many people in awe.

"I guess my age only shows in my hair. #45 is the new 21."

When asked about her skincare routine and what she does to keep her youthful look, the woman tweeted:

I'm not gonna lie and say I'm using products because I'm not. I just use Dove soap and Ponds flawless radiance serum for my face. Might be due to the fact that I don't drink alcohol. Who knows?"

Netizens question the 45-year-old woman's age on the viral Twitter post

Many said there was no way the beauty was 45, placing the ageless wonder in her early 20s instead. Her grey hair suggested she was mature, while her youthful face told another story.

Mzansi is not convinced about the 45-year-old woman's age

@NdinguAmanda posted:

"You sound desperate to look young, every time you post a picture it’s about not looking your age."

@yonelisa_madaka wrote:

"Show me your hands I wanna see something."

@MburuFreeman commented:

"What's the secret?"

@Hello_Tlhompho posted:

"May I have whatever it is that you are drinking?"

@KangarooLawyer stated:

"You look 50, to be honest. You do look your age."

@Kashkada1 mentioned:

"You don't drink Savannah neh? I can tell you look 16 ma'am."

@mosa_hiking added:

"I know a 23-year-old with grey hair, you must be like her cause no way you are 45."

@VuyileBobotyana mentioned:

"Thought you were Connie Ferguson there for a moment."

