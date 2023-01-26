A confident man saw a picture of a stunning lady on social media and decided to try his luck with her

The gent commented on her photo with a hilarious pickup line to get her attention and it seems to have worked for him

Online users were in stitches when the woman noticed and she gave him an interesting response

One guy decided to shoot his shot on Twitter. The guy fell in love with a woman's pictures and he made it obvious.

A man's attention was arrested by a woman's gorgeous picture and he did the most to get her attention. Image: @nolo_dee/@RealManKev

The guy decided to try out a pickup line that worked for him. Online users cracked jokes at his expense when he got a reply from the lady.

Man and woman have adorable exchange on Twitter

A guy @RealManKev saw a beautiful woman @nolo_dee on Twitter and decided to try to hit on her. The man's tactic was to use a cheesy pick-up line on one of her latest photos. He wrote:

"I’m a systems developer and I’ve been developing feelings for you, I can also program a date for us."

The lady took note of his attempt and gave a hilarious answer. She posted a meme of a woman and a man at the beach and many assumed she was welcoming his advances.

Twitter users react to hilarious flirtatious interaction

Netizens always enjoy a good love story. People were thoroughly amused by the two Twitter users who seemed to have a budding romance. Some people wondered whether the two were already getting along in private.

@0_BENTLEY_ commented:

"Smooooothh."

@MurapaG commented:

"The biggest development of the century. I am highly impressed."

@VirussAfrica commented:

"Clinical! Precise! Impressive!"

@princcesskay commented:

"Are y'all in each other's DMs already?"

@TshegoM27 commented:

"Nah bro I’m a banker and I’ve gained interest in her, so step back."

@Velz_Mahlatse commented:

"Best thing I’ve seen all day."

