A woman who was enjoying her work as a teacher left online users drooling over the picture she posted from her job

People could not stop raving when the gorgeous lady shared pictures of her outfit of the day when she is moulding future minds

Online users showered her with compliments on her beauty, saying they would love to have her as a teacher

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A woman shared a picture from work and got a lot of attention. People showered her with compliments on her looks.

A beautiful teacher caught the attention of many South African men when she shared a picture of herself at work. Image:@ MhlangaPelo

Source: Twitter

The stunning lady attracted a lot of attention, and people said they wanted her as a teacher. Many took it as an opportunity to shoot their shot with the gorgeous lady.

Lovely South African teacher gets attention from suitors

A picture by @MhlangaPelo shows the way she looks during work hours. She shared a picture of herself and captioned it:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Your kids favourite teacher ."

Mzansi loves seeing beautiful women, and her picture attracted many peeps nursing a crush on her. Many sent her praises and shared comments showing her lots of love.

@Fifi4sure commented:

"Sooo beautiful."

@JofuSanga21 commented:

"Yes madam"

@JuliusSsempijj6 commented:

"Love the long dress, so nice."

@LacostaNdoe commented:

"I think we should have 1 on 1 talking about my child's progress at school."

@Daniel388509035 commented:

You wanna spoiled my kid for me?"

Domestic worker Thembi stuns in hot dress for event with Malcom and Kiki Wentzel

Briefly news previously reported that Thembi and her employer Malcolm Wentzel celebrated working together for a year. The comedic duo gained fame after taking TiK ToK by Storm with their hilarious adventures.

Online users were happy to see Thembi hanging out with Malcolm Wentzel and his wife, Kiki. People couldn't stop raving about how great they looked in the pictures.

Thembi stunned when she showed up at Malcom Wentzel and his wife Kiki's end-of-year function. The beloved TikTok creator was all dressed up to attend her employer's event. She looked stunning in a floor-length silver sparkly gown.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News