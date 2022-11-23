Malcolm Wentzel's employee Thembi looked absolutely gorgeous when she attended a special event with her boss and his wife Kiki

The TikTok sensation gave her usual uniform a break to join in on the fun of celebrating the end of a year

Online users had compliments for Thembi after seeing her all dressed up in fancy attire and not her normal housekeeping uniform

Thembi and her employer Malcolm Wentzel celebrated working together for a year. The comedic duo gained fame after taking TiK ToK by Storm with their hilarious adventures.

Thembi and Malcom Wentzel have become internet darlings, and many people were happy to see Thembi celebrating the end of the year with them. Image: Twitter/WentzelMalcolm

Online users were happy to see Thembi hanging out with Malcolm Wentzel and his wife, Kiki. People couldn't stop raving about how great they looked in the pictures.

Thembi joins Malcom Wentzel and Kiki for end of year function

Thembi stunned when she showed up at and his wife Kiki's end-of-year function. The beloved TikTok creator was all dressed up to attend her employer's event. She looked stunning in a floor-length silver sparkly gown.

Online users could not stop complimenting her. Many also praised Malcolm Wentzel for treating Thembi so well.

@Shoun_B commented:

"Thembi ate!"

@MoscowPatroon commented:

"Your soul is purely amazing. You turned your employees to your family. Employer of the year."

@Pelo88124045 commented:

"Tembi looking so lovely battong."

@dee_Liaha commented:

"Thembi looks so gorgeous."

@Neo_TheeGirl commented:

"Mama Thembi o montle gore"

@evile_dukashe commented:

"This is just amazing. This man is blessed by God - he has a good heart, genuinely."

@GMtshanam commented:

"Employer of the year award@BellsWhiskySAgive this man a bells."

@Tshoki_Moses commented:

"When Thembi prayed for a healthy work environment, God really listened to her. I love this for her!"

@Bralu_nkompela commented:

"Jealous down Malcolm is treating his employee exceptionally well. You guys can hate all you want."

@MoagiTheBuilder commented:

"Thembi ate down"

