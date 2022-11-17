Thembi had herself a good time last night and ended up passing out in one of the Wentzel’s spare rooms

Malcolm found her there, woke her up and had a good laugh at the hangover she was suffering

The people of Mzansi respect how kind Malcolm is to Thembi and love seeing this sweet and hilarious moment

Mzansi TikTok star Thembi had a little bit too much fun last night and ended up passing out in one of the Wentzel’s spare rooms. Malcolm found her and recorded her reaction, it is priceless.

Malcolm Wentzel caught Thembi sleeping in the spare room after a hard night of partying. Image: TikTok / Malcolm Wentzel

Source: UGC

The bond Thembi and the Wentzel family have is everything. Knowing you can pass out in your boss’s spare room is not something many people could do without losing their job.

Malcolm took to TikTok with a clip of him going into the spare room to wake Thembi for work. Thembi doesn’t want to work as she has a hangover and Malcolm thinks it is the funniest thing.

Thembi says: “I don’t want to go to work.”

Malcolm responds with laughter: “You are already at work!”

“Party animal last night #fknarmy #thembi”

The people of Mzansi lag hard at Thembi and her hangover

Sis Thembi turned up last night and did not even make it home. Malcolm is loving her suffering and so is the rest of Mzansi. These two never fail to entertain. Some people wish they could have seen Thembi in party animal action.

Take a look at some of the funny comments:

@Nayla_Sups said:

“She’s not even aware she’s at work already ”

@Cha@1234 said:

“You have a beautiful heart, Malcolm. May the Lord continue to bless you and your family for being such a blessing.”

@iHope Official said:

“End of the day she still showed up for work in a way”

@Limakatso Helepi said:

“This two neh, I tell you lots of people could learn more”

@#NokwazikaQhawe said:

“Don’t want to go to work but already at work Mr Malcom you have a wonderful heart God bless you for making this wonderful mother smile”

@Bapedinaapo said:

“If we are given a second life, I want to Thembi”

