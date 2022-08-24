Mzansi TikTok star and domestic worker Thembi got caught on video by her employer, grooving on a Friday night

Malcolm Wentzel let fans in on what Thembi does after hours and sis does not stop living her best life

The people of Mzansi loved seeing Thembi groove and flooded the comment section with positive vibes

Mzansi TikTok star and domestic worker Thembi is a Mzansi fave. Her employer and bestie, Malcolm Wentzel, shared a clip showing fans what sis gets up to after hours.

Malcolm Wentzel let fans in on what Thembi does after hours and sis does not stop living her best life. Image: TikTok / Malcolm Wentzel

Source: UGC

Everyone puts on their professional hats when on duty, however, you can generally gauge what they will be like after hours. Thembi’s contagious energy and hilarious personality never disappoint.

Malcolm took to TikTok with a clip which he captioned “Thembi on Friday nights” and it is everything. The video shows Thembi grooving to some live music with a friend and her moves are priceless.

The people of Mzansi live for Thembi’s energy

Thembi is a whole entire vibe and the people of Mzansi are here for it. Seeing Thembi at work is great, but this just kicked things up a level. Sis really is living her best life, and we love it!

Take a look at what some fans had to say:

@Mitchelle Mutyenyoka said:

“Thembi is such a vibe.”

@Farisha said:

“I just love Thembi ❤️she is such a positive sole ”

@diana_moodley28 said:

“WhhooaaahThembi got some moves ”

@user7434218329316 Patricia said:

“Yooooo mummy she's on vibe shem ”

@mimongwe said:

“My favourite family ”

Mzansi TikTok star and domestic worker Thembi lives soft life with employer, a day at the spa for the girls

In related news, Briefly News reported that domestic workers become part of the family, and that rings true for the Wentzels’. Thembi just spent the day at the spa with her employer instead of cleaning and folding laundry like she normally does.

Many domestic workers are ill-treated. However, there are some employers, like the Wentzel family, who are changing that narrative and setting a sterling example.

Malcolm Wentzel took to Twitter with a picture of his helper Thembi and his gorgeous wife living their best life at the spa. While Thembi is their domestic worker, she has become part of the family, and they believe she too deserves a little spoil every now and then.

Source: Briefly News