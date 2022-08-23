A local advocate had a victory in court that she felt the need to share on social media with her followers

While she did not get a win, yet, the inspiring female boss babe got her client out on bail and was beaming

The people of Mzansi expressed their pride in the woman’s work and thanked her for being a beacon of hope

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

It is not every day that the law plays in your favour. So, when a female advocate managed to get her client bail, she shouted it from the social media rooftops.

Mzansi helped a female advocate celebrate a court victory. Image: TikTok / @corneluisfamily

Source: UGC

Law used to be a male-dominated industry but women are slowly filtering in and slaying. This inspirational lady boss is just one of many showing that females are rising.

TikTok user @corneluisfamily is a South African female attorney who just got bail for her client. Sharing the news on social media the lady beamed with pride and gratitude.

“Just that feeling ❤️. #fyp #tiktok #viral #motivation #layers #advocate #court”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The people of Mzansi shower the woman with love and praise

Seeing a coloured female advocate making waves left many overflowing with pride. The comment section was quickly filled with loving and supportive comments:

Take a look at a few:

@Candice Waldegrave said:

“As a coloured female, there is not many of us who can proudly do that walk. I am so proud to see this, not only as a coloured female but as a female”

@Varoush said:

“Wow girl You are a phenomenal woman ”

@yasmeenhendricks0Yesmeen said:

“Congrats gal you rock God bless you keep up the good work”

@user7552037173982 said:

“Most humbled person I know ❤”

Stunning woman lawyers up and Mzansi showers her with praises

In related news, Briefly News reported that a Middleburg woman took to social media to tell users that she had won a big case and they could not be happier.

The gorgeous woman shared two stunning photos of herself and Mzansi has praised her hard work.

Lovely lass @NoluNdabezitha wrote on her Twitter profile:

“The Defence. Accused found not guilty #LadyInLaw.”

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News