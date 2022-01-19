A bright young lawyer took to Twitter to tell people that she had clinched her dream job and that she is living her dreams

@NoluNdabezitha shared two beautiful photos of herself wearing her lawyer robes and Mzansi couldn't be happier

Peeps were quick to congratulate her with many wanting to know if she could help them complete their articles and also asked for legal advice

A lawyer took to social media to brag about her latest win Image: @NoluNdabezitha

A Middleburg woman took to social media to tell users that she had won a big case and they could not be happier.

The gorgeous woman shared two stunning photos of herself and Mzansi has praised her hard work.

Lovely lass @NoluNdabezitha wrote on her Twitter profile:

“The Defence. Accused found not guilty #LadyInLaw.”

@sliez0 said:

“Phaedra Parks has nothing on you.”

@Baby_Perc added:

“So black and white is not a must when you appear?”

@NoluNdabezitha said:

“Oooh it matters that side?”

@LekoMadlala said:

“In your bio, it says you are based in middle burg, yaz I have a friend of mine from Middleburg hu is currently looking for Articles. Can you assist in any way?”

@NoluNdabezitha said:

“Lol baby lawyer I need a favour please. Answer your DMS when you get some time.”

@Mphu_lusi said:

“These kinda tweets are the ones that keep me going! Big Congratulations.”

@NoluNdabezitha said:

“I’m so happy to hear that.”

@MaphuttyMurwa said:

“Congrats love, God is good.”

@NoluNdabezitha said:

“Thank you so much sweetheart.”

@NoluNdabezitha said:

“You're so gorgeous crush yam.”

Halala: stunning woman admitted as attorney in high court of SA

Previously Briefly News wrote about a lawyer who goes by the social media handle of @DibetsoKgomotso revealed that she has been virtually sworn in virtually as an attorney in the South African High Court.

The stunning lawyer proves that one can have beauty and brains and has made South Africa proud, inspiring girls across the country.

Briefly.co.za learned that she captioned her picture with the following: "Today I was virtually admitted as an Attorney of the High Court of South Africa.

Social media users were thrilled with the news that a young lawyer would be championing the rule of law in South Africa:

