A TikTok video showing a woman's active participation in the construction of her house captivated viewers

The mbokodo is seen working hard mixing the cement next to her partner who was laying the bricks

The clip garnered an impressive 1.2 million views and sparked admiration for her physical involvement

A Mzansi woman was lauded for physically helping her partner build their house. Image: @maphumy87

The touching sight of a woman actively assisting in building a house alongside her partner amazed TikTok users.

Labour of love

She used a shovel to pass the mixed cement to her partner. The lovebirds embodied the spirit of teamwork and dedication. TikTokkers are impressed by the equality demonstrated in the relationship. Some said the video was a shining example of a 50/50 relationship.

Video sheds gender roles perceptions

In a society where gender roles are often predefined, the TikTok video posted by @maphumy87 breaks barriers. People praised the hardworking woman for getting her hands dirty in building her dream home.

Wishes for happiness

Some viewers offered their heartfelt well-wishes to the couple building a home together.

@mbusontshingila25 said:

"Salute both of you ukubambisana kushiwo into enje."

@user4126803503603 mentioned:

"50/50 at its finest. Where are the feminists? When we talk about 50/50 we are talking about this."

@DingaanK wrote:

"The only woman who has the right to tell her man that 'I helped you build this house'. The rest of you, hambani niyolala. "

@Sakhisizwe posted:

"Such women will defend you with their life. Pure gold."

@MDMngadi stated:

"Teamwork! This is in community of property for real."

@MerriamMathapelo commented:

"I cried watching this because it reminded me of my parents. Oh, what a team. May my father's soul rest in peace. What you guys are doing is a natural bond no one can ever understand."

@C.it.all added:

"A queen building her castle with the king. Good luck and many blessings! "

@user4503281335974 said:

"Couple goals ke sana."

Couple lauded for building home from the ground up

