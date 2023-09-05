Beyoncé Knowles-Carter turned 42 years old on 4 September, and her South African fans wished her a special one

The Queen Bey is currently on tour for the Rennaissance World Tour happening in the United States

Many of her fans from around the world flocked to her social media to wish her a happy birthday as well

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

4 September has been named Bey Day, as the Queen of pop music, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter celebrates her birthday.

Virgo season began, and many of Beyoncé's fans have been waiting in anticipation for the 4th. Image: @beyonce

Source: Instagram

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter turns 42

On 4 September, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter celebrated her 42nd birthday. She has spent almost half of her life entertaining the masses with her talent, and even on her birthday, she continues to work.

Beyonce is currently on her Rennaissance World Tour happening in the United States.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

On her website, she had pleaded with her fans to come in their numbers wearing silver clothes as her birthday wish.

And so they did! Check out her latest IG post.

SA celebrates Bey Day

For Mzansi, however, since Beyonce has not added any tour dates in SA, they opted to send their love on her special day.

Commenting under Briefly News' Facebook post dedicated to Beyonce, this is what fans had to say:

Vuyokazi Sindiswa said:

"A Virgo girl, happy birthday Bey."

Zamantungwa Mjindi wished:

"Lol It's also my baby sister's Birthday. Happy birthday Beyonce."

Sparkle Jones Bekkah replied:

"Happy birthday to this Virgo woman... Enjoy your day Yoncè."

Starvini Davince said:

"Happy birthday to original queen Bey."

Simagele Yalo said:

"Happiest birthday, Beyonce."

Crystal Jiyane added:

Mbali Princess Nkosi ully."

Mbali Princess Nkosi said:

"Happy birthday."

Khanyisani Hesi shared:

"Happy birthday Queen. Wishing you many more beautiful years filled with happiness, and success in life enjoy your day."

Daphne Pasi shared:

"Happy birthday to you."

Shams Ramashamole said:

"Happy birthday my favorite celeb."

Beyonce's Rennaissance requirement

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, rumours swirled that Beyoncé Knowles-Carter travelled with her own toilet seat for the world tour.

She became the talk of the town following the reports of her demands. Many dubbed her behaviour as 'Queen behaviour' and some fans agreed that the usage of public toilets was not ideal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News