President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government learned lessons from the rampant looting that took place during the COVID-19 pandemic

To this end, he promised that the government would keep a sharp eye open to prevent the National Health Insurance Fund from being looted

South Africans found his comments laughable, and many were convinced that the NHI would fall victim to looting

JOHANNESBURG— President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government learned lessons in dealing with corruption and promised that the National Health Insurance Fund would not be its next victim.

NHI won't be looted

BusinessTech reported that Ramaphosa, in a recent interview, conceded that the government erred in the personal protection equipment (PPE) tender corruption scandal that rocked the nation during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"(He was the) first to concede that when it came to the public protection equipment, we made a mistake."

He said this mistake set off a feeding frenzy, which the tender was a victim of, as they allowed many businesses to be PPE providers. Ramaphosa also said things would differ regarding the NHI Fund, which was recently signed into law. He also conceded that it would not be impervious to looting. He added that people who want to steal would always find loopholes to exploit.

Netizens wary of possible looting

South Africans on Facebook were wary that the NHI would fall victim to looting as many state-owned enterprises in the past.

Amu-NwaJulius Ngobeni-Xeka said:

"Sounds just like that boyfriend that keeps promising that he won't cheat anymore after being caught for the 30th time."

Leonard Paul Van Tonder said:

"Heard that too many times before the collapse."

Craig Phlman said:

"That statement in itself is a lie."

Michael Wiehe said:

"Start arresting people on the state capture report."

Mmusi Maimane challenges Ramaphosa to cancel medical aid

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Mmusi Maimane challenged Ramaphosa to cancel his medical aid and use public healthcare facilities before signing the NHI Act into law.

He spoke about this on the day Ramaphosa signed the Bill, which faced fierce opposition in the public sector.

