A personal protective equipment tender awarded by the Gauteng Department of Health has been declared unlawful

The Special Investigating Unit investigated the awarding of the tender and discovered that due process was not followed

The company was ordered to pay back the profits it made from the unlawfully awarded tender, and Mzansi praised the SIU

Mzansi praised the SIU for uncovering an unlawfully awarded tender. Images: Peter Cade and Luis Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

The Special Investigating Unit welcomed a court ruling declaring a tender worth over R113 million it investigated unlawfully. The tender was awarded to LNG, owned by Thabiso Lekoana, and the company was ordered to pay back the gains.

PPE tender declared unlawful

The SIU posted the update on their X account, @RSASIU. On the update, it gave details on the case. The judgement pertained to a personal protective equipment (PPE) tender awarded during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SIU investigated the tender and discovered that the competitive bidding process was not followed and the prices for the contract were too high. They further found that LNG was not registered on the government's central supplier database for companies that supplied the government with PPE. View the tweet here:

South Africans impressed with SIU

Netizens were impressed with the SIU's work investigating fraudulent activities, such as their investigation into the National Lotteries Commission.

Universal soldier said:

"But you guys work, you know."

DecideDied suggested:

"Arrest them, toss them in jail and throw away the key."

Soulful Dee wrote:

"They were not registered on the government database, so this means that some people within the Department of Health facilitated this corruption."

Spider added:

"The NPA needs to wake up and start prosecuting these thieves."

Mandla-Onke Notyawa asked:

"Can someone explain why the NPA is not following up on these cases?"

Source: Briefly News