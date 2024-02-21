The Democratic Alliance tasted defeat in the cadre deployment saga as they lost a court bid in favour of the African National Congress

The opposition party's application to have cadre deployment declared unlawful and unconstitutional was dismissed with costs

The DA was disappointed and expressed how this was a pity as cadre deployment was not without its victims

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State Of the Nation Address, politician-related news, elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

The DA tasted defeat and lost its bid to declare cadre deployment unlawful: Images: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Pretoria High Court dismissed the Democratic Alliance's application to declare cadre deployment unlawful and unconstitutional with costs. This came after the African National Party conceded and submitted its cadre deployment documents to the DA.

DA loses court fight to scrap cadre deployment

According to IOL, the DA leader, John Steenuisen, was disappointed over the ruling and called for South Africans to vote the ANC out on May 29, when the elections will be held. He added that voting was the silver bullet which could put cadre deployment to a permanent end and said the party would fight the judgement.

What you need to know about the cadre deployment saga

The battle between the DA and ANC started in 2021 when the DA submitted a bill to end the policy of cadre deployment

The DA then took the ANC to court, and the party was ordered to hand their cadre deployment papers to the opposition

The ANC's Gwede Mantashe defended cadre deployment tooth and nail and said it brought transformation

South Africans roasted the DA

In the comments, netizens turned on the DA and grilled them.

Job Molatudi said:

"They also hire their comrades in the Western Cape."

TEEGEE wrote:

"Because they lost in the spy application, the DA will be punished come May 29."

Emmanuel Nxcumalo suggested:

"For me to believe and understand this DA case against the ANC, I would like to see DA deploying or hiring an EFF member into a mayoral position."

Sipho Radebe observed:

"They do the same thing. Look at their uneducated leader while his black servants are extremely educated."

Cadre deployment not going anywhere: Lamola

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola said cadre deployment was not going anywhere.

Lamola spoke during 2023's SONA debate and pointed out that it has worked in the past and will continue to work.

South Africans agreed that it worked, but only to destroy state-owned enterprises.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News