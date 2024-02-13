The ANC's Gwede Mantashe maintains that cadre deployment has done a lot of good for the country since 1994

He revealed that cadre deployment transformed the judicial system as well as the government and gave opportunities to black people

South Africa passed snide comments about how cadre deployment destroyed the country's economy and state-owned enterprises

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State Of the Nation Address, politician-related news, elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Gwede Mantashe remains steadfast that the ANC will not stop cadre deployment. Images: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The African National Congress's chairperson and minister of mineral resources and energy, Gwede Mantashe, says Cadre deployment has done more for the country than many may think. Mantashe defended cadre deployment and reaffirmed that the ANC will continue with the policy.

Mantashe has faith in cadre deployment

According to TimesLIVE, Mantashe commented after the Democratic Alliance won a court case which ordered the ruling party to hand over the cadre deployment records dating from 2013 to date. Mantashe remarked that cadre deployment changed government administration and the court system.

He added that it changed a situation where in 1994, every director-general in the government was a white male. It also changed the reality of judges being all-white nd mayors being all-white. He conceded that the DA would get their report, but that would not stop cadre deployment.

What you need to know about the cadre deployment case

The Democratic Alliance's battle with cadre deployment started when they submitted a draft bill to end the policy in 2021

Two years later, the Gauteng High Court granted the opposition party the cadre deployment records

The ruling party appealed the ruling at the Supreme Court of Appeals, and they lost

SA snubbed his attempts at justifying cadre deployment

South Africans on Facebook rejected his justification.

George Lee said:

“Don’t forget that it also brought us major corruption and work for family members.”

Thabani KaBhekizwe Mvelase remarked:

“It also brought loadshedding, watershedding, potholes and a collapsed Metro Rail and South African Airwarys.”

Michelle Schou added:

“Cadre deployment has helped to bring all our SOEs down to their knees.”

Sibusiso Mthombheni remarked:

“Indeed, it transformed their bank balances, even though the rest of us had to pay the price for their incompetence.

Thembinkosi Taba exclaimed:

“It also brought nepotism.”

Gwede Mantashe roasts Fikile Mbalula

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Gwede Mantashe roasted ANC's secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

This came after Mbalula remarked that the ANC defended Jacob Zuma and lied on his behalf during the Nkandla saga.

Mantashe joked and said that Mbalula was starstruck and the cameras made him get carried away.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News