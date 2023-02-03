The Democratic Alliance is one step closer to viewing the African National Congress's cadre deployment records

The opposition party was recently granted a ruling to access the ANC's records by the Gauteng High Court

The ANC plans to appeal the court's decision, but South Africans are upset at the ANC for trying to keep the records hidden from the public

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance has won a court case against the African National Congress and will soon have access to the ANC's cadre deployment records.

The Democratic Alliance won a court case to view the ANC's cadre deployment records. Images: Papi Morake & Morapedi Mashashe

Source: Getty Images

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg ruled that the ANC's refusal to hand over the documents to DA MP Leon Schreiber was unlawful and gave the ruling party five days to hand over the records.

According to EWN, the court also found the ANC had no grounds to refuse to make the minutes, WhatsApp messages, emails, CV and other documents related to cadre deployment public.

DA says ANC's cadre deployment aided state capture

The DA went after the ANC's cadre deployment records because the party believes that the party's policies and practices played a role in who gets appointed at public institutions.

Schreiber added that the ANC's cadre deployment was also to blame for cadre deployment. The DA MP stated that Ramaphosa headed the cadre deployment committees during Jacob Zuma's tenure.

Schreiber went on to explain that during that time corrupt officials were appointed, which led to state capture.

The ANC has to hand over documents dating back to 1 January 2013, when President Cyril Ramaphosa headed the cadre deployment committee.

ANC to appeal the cadre deployment ruling

The ANC is not ready to hand over its cadre deployment records. The ruling party released a press statement on Thursday saying it plans to appeal the High Court's decision.

The party added that it will consider explaining its position on the verdict after consulting with its legal team.

South Africans react to ANC's decision to appeal cadre deployment verdict

@master_otu said:

"Well, of course, the @MYANC has to appeal, why would you share with the nation your nefarious backroom dealings with unqualified, old, corrupt, useless cadres, who add no value to society?"

@Ayanda52798602 said:

"A no-brainer, that judgement is absolutely ludicrous, democracies across the world operate on the ideology of one or the next political party. What's the use of having multi-party if as a government I can't put people in strategic positions to implement my vision, some judges hayi."

@Sh66223357 said:

"Cadre deployment is one of the things that makes municipalities incapable of doing simple things such as service delivery. For example in PE Chief HOD of water and sanitation has a BA in teaching, Andile Lungisa is in the Mayoral committee of Water with an N4 in Marketing."

