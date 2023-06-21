Today would have been a good day for the Democratic Alliance as they expected to receive the ANC's cadre deployment records

The DA says it will continue to fight for the right to see those records to show how state capture and corruption were planned

Some South Africans had little faith that the ANC would hand over the records because of the consequences it might face

JOHANNESBURG - D-day has arrived for the African National Congress(ANC), and the party is expected to hand over the minutes of their cadre deployment meetings to the Democratic Alliance (DA).

ANC stalls handing over cadre deployment records to the DA with a fresh court bid. Images: Rodger Bosch & Michele Spatari

Source: Getty Images

The opposition party took the ANC to court to request the party's deployment committee records from 2013. The ruling party has until Wednesday, 21 June, to follow the Johannesburg High Court's court order.

However, it seems like the DA will not see those records because the ANC is heading to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Democratic Alliance says ANC cadre deployment records will shed light on state capture

According to EWN, the DA wants minutes from when President Cyril Ramaphosa was the head of the deployment committee.

The opposition party is of the belief that the minutes will prove the ANC's involvement in state capture and corruption.

The DA’s Leon Schreiber told the publication that if the ANC fails to hand over all documents related to cadre deployment, they will file a contempt of court against the ruling party.

Schreiber added that if the ANC decides to head to the Supreme Court of Appeal to have the court order overturned, they will oppose their bid.

ANC heading to Supreme Court of Appeal

According to SABC News, the ANC previously stated that it was still studying the judgement forcing the party to reveal its cadre deployment secrets.

The publication noted that at the 11th hour, the ANC announced that it would take the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal for review.

South Africans waiting to see if the ANC will hand over cadre deployment records

All eyes are on the ruling party. Citizens want to see if the party will hand over the cadre deployment records because, during the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, the president testified that minutes were not kept while he was chairman.

Here are some comments:

@ttbogoshi said:

"This will be interesting"

@LeeZee_Bee said:

"We can only wonder why."

@GuptaLesiba said:

"@MYANC have today court order deadline to release documents of minutes of cadre deployment. DA must release those documents publicly. SA is in this mess because of ANC practices. Cadre deployment is the biggest contributor to the malaise the country finds itself in."

@Bra_Moro said:

"The ANC won't hand over. But am disappointed in the ANC for expelling Ace Magashule instead of focusing on winning the cadre deployment case against the DA."

Ronald Lamola says ANC cadre deployment is here to stay, DA says it’s unconstitutional

Briefly News previously reported that Minister of Justice and Correctional Services,Ronald Lamola burst the DA's bubble when he closed the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona.

The minister declared that the African National Congress (ANC) would keep implementing its policy on cadre deployment at South Africa's state-owned entities.

Lomala's words are in stark contrast to what the DA wants. The ANC and the opposition party have been at odds with the DA turning to the courts to declare cadre deployment unconstitutional.

