The African National Congress (ANC)'s Western Cape structure is admitting that the "demon of money" is the cause of the decay in the party

The Western Cape branch will have leadership elections during the weekend, but members are not confident that the results will be fair

Although the organisers of the conference are optimistic about reviving the party in the province, citizens think it's over for the ANC

ANC's Western Cape structures are not confident about the fairness of the elections that will be taking place at this weekend's provincial conference.

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape chapter of the African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday, June 22, has admitted that money determines leadership outcomes in conferences and is the cause of decay in the party.

ANC Western Cape is preparing for a provincial conference

The statement comes as the party prepares for the Western Cape's first provincial conference in nearly five years. EWN reports that the province is not the first party structure to admit to vote buying and bribery when in-house leadership elections are being prepared for.

It further says that opportunists and unprepared people fill in leadership roles resulting in the further weakening of the party.

700 delegates expected to attend

The party's provincial convener Lerumo Kalako briefed on Monday 19 June that the interim provincial committee (IPC) is committed to rebuilding the party's provincial structures.

Kalako said in a News24 report that the party has been dysfunctional due to Covid-19, and the lack of unity and cohesion:

"Given all these internal and external challenges, the IPC has been able to operate as a cohesive unit, we have been able to forge greater unity of purpose within our structures, we have held four regional conferences and now the remaining two have met their different thresholds."

With an expected attendance of 700 inclusive of alliance partners, fraternal organisations, and other stakeholders, Kalako is confident about the outcomes of the conference. This is what social media says:

@thukelomaqoma7760 simply laughed:

""

@westcoast5814 made an observation:

"The words ANC & integrity don't go together mate ‍♂️WC doesn't think like the rest of the country...we different"

@aminapetersen9825 said:

"The ANC should clean up the corruption in the party and their allies."

@jeanpauldelachaumette2409 says that the conference is a waste of time:

"Won't change a thing. Waste of time. They can dance till they are cripple. The ANC will never get the Western Cape. EVER!"

ANC receives legal action threats from DA

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the Democratic Alliance (DA) is threatening the ANC to take further legal steps should the ANC fail to meet its cadre deployment list deadline.

The DA wants minutes from when President Cyril Ramaphosa was the head of the deployment committee, as it believes that the minutes will prove the ANC's involvement in state capture and corruption.

