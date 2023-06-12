Ace Magashule's expulsion from the African National Congress (ANC) has got Mzansi talking

The former ANC SG was booted from the party exactly six months after Carl Niehaus was expelled

South Africans are debating whether Niehaus' and Magashule's expulsion has to do with their criticism of President Cyril Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG - Ace Magashule has joined the ranks of Carl Niehaus and Julius Malema as the latest member to be expelled from the African National Congress (ANC).

Ace Magashule joins Carl Niehaus as the latest suspended member of the African National Congress. Images: Mlungisi Louw & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The ruling party's National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) booted Magasule for two counts of misconduct after he tried to suspend President Cyril Ramaphosa from the party, Daily Maverick reported.

Following the NDC's guilty verdict, the former ANC member had a chance to show cause why he shouldn't be expelled but missed the deadline.

Ace Magushule ANC expulsion follows Carl Niehaus' booting

Magashule expulsion follows precisely six months after former Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) veteran Carl Niehaus was found guilty of six counts of misconduct and also expelled, Business Day reported.

Both Magasuhle and Niehaus have openly criticised President Ramaphosa and some South Africans believe that is why they were expelled from the ANC.

South Africans debate why Niehaus and Magashule were suspended from the ANC

Below are some comments:

@SaboSizwe claimed:

"It has everything to do with discipline."

@DenzilMostert said:

"That is exactly what Zuma did to Malema. Nothing new."

@rage_spin argued:

"If that were the case, then half the ANC who are corrupt would be expelled."

@mosweu40 asked:

"How do you become vocal about your leader and party leader and still remain within? That is foolishness of the highest order."

Source: Briefly News