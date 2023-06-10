The National Police Commissioner gave South Africans an update on AKA and Tibz's murder cases

The commissioner made the announcement yesterday and said the police are very close to arresting the suspects

Citizens on social media are not very hopeful and mentioned that the police should have rounded them up before informing the public

The National Police Commissioner said the police are closing in on AKA's murderers. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @akaworldwide/Instagram

Source: UGC

PRETORIA - National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola did a press briefing on June 9 and said they know exactly who they are looking for regarding Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' killers.

Police are on the hunt for AKA's killers

Masemola said the police will make arrests soon and should be given space to conduct proper investigations, reported SABCNews.

”With regard to AKA, yes, we know who we are looking for. It’s a matter of just rounding all of them. We know exactly who we are looking for that; I can assure you, we know where we are going.”

AKA was gunned down on February 10 with his friend and former manager Tebello 'Tibz' Mostsoane outside Wish restaurant in Durban.

The horrific murders sent shockwaves across the country after shocking CCTV footage of the killings was leaked on social media.

South Africans discuss the latest update on AKA's murder

Johannes Masilela asked:

"What's the use of having camera footage if culprits that are shown live cannot be arrested with an immediate effect?"

Kagiso Justice stated:

"Why eminent and not happening? Why is our country so full of lies and incompetence?"

Ethel Ncube commented

"I thought you arrested them a long time ago. Remember, there was camera footage you are very weak and useless."

Zolile Mthunjwa wrote:

"He means in 50 years' time."

MmaMlondi Le Agape posted:

"Innocent men will be arrested. Why should he announce it?"

Source: Briefly News