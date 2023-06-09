Anatii paid homage to his late friend Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes on a night out in the club

The rapper and music producer also rubbed shoulders with Cassper Nyovest and DJ Maphorisa

Fans remembered Supa Mega after Anatii used a verse from their collaboration, The Saga

Anatii shared snaps of him and Cassper Nyovest while he paid homage to his late friend Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes. Image: @casspernyovest, @anatii

Source: Instagram

Anatii shared dope snaps from a night out while rocking a sweater with the late rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' face.

He also rubbed shoulders with rapper Cassper Nyovest and Amapiano artist DJ Maphorisa in the snaps.

Anatii throws it back with a verse from AKA collab, rocks a sweater in his honour

Taking to Twitter, Anatii shared some pictures that have received rave reviews from fans.

@topking03 said:

"What you did with AKA on that project can never be undone."

@veeentsomi said:

"Perfection ke Sana."

@HOMIEworldwide said:

"Frame two has AKA written all over it!!"

@Holly_megaZA said:

"Dude be looking like a celebrity for celebrities."

Anatii on what it was like working with the late AKA

According to IOL, Anatii penned a sweet message to his long-time collaborator AKA following his memorial service.

Anatii performed a medley of their biggest hits.

He then took to Instagram and penned a sweet message to AKA.

“There will never be another Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes. Long live my brother Supa Mega. You were definitely a force to be reckoned with bro. We had many ups and downs and shared many beautiful moments together, some public and others very private.”

Breakthrough in AKA's murder investigation?

Sizwe Dhlomo debunked speculations that the investigators working on the investigation found that the killers were tailing AKA and his late friend Tibz.

Sizwe pointed out that AKA and Tibz were in Durban for different reasons and therefore were not planning on being in the same location.

"Already those sources are incorrect because Tibz & AKA didn’t arrive on the same flight. They weren’t even in Durban for the same reason. Tibz wasn’t even supposed to be on Florida that night, he was supposed to be in uMhlanga."

Fans wait in anticipation for Anatii's project

Briefly news previously reported that Anatii dropped four album cover-worthy images, sparking wide anticipation from fans.

The music producer and artist had been away on a mini-hiatus from making music when he dropped those images.

