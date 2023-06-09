Tweeps were in awe of Simphiwe "Sim Dope" Gumede's extravagant house saying it resembled a lavish shopping mall

Fans on Twitter marvelled at the opulence and grandeur of the residence, associating it with Sim Dope's tycoon father, Robert Gumede

Sim Dope's close friendship with the late rapper AKA, who dedicated a song to him, added to the fascination surrounding his luxurious lifestyle

Fans were in awe as they witnessed Sim Dope's grand mansion resembling a mall. Images: @am_blujay @akaworldwide

Fans were left in awe as they caught a glimpse of Simphiwe "Sim Dope" Gumede's extravagant house, which could easily be mistaken for a lavish shopping mall.

AKA's close associate Sim Dope's house had Mzansi shook

The close friendship between Sim Dope and slain rapper AKA has been well-documented, with AKA even dedicating a song titled Sim Dope to his best friend.

The tweet by @thee_adv was captioned:

"I zoomed Sim Dope's house, I mean, mall "

Sim Dope is the son of IT tycoon Robert Gumede

It sparked a flurry of reactions on Twitter, with fans marvelling at the opulence and grandeur of the residence. Sim Dope's association with his tycoon father, Robert Gumede, added to the fascination surrounding his luxurious lifestyle.

According to The South African, Gumede is the founder of the IT group Gijima Technologies.

@missmanhissa said:

"You can see it from anywhere in Nelspruit. When I'm at home it's quite close I can always see it and I'm always like yah neh sikhaphile"

@RockyMtswala said:

"It is the father that owns that house."

@LEFA_Lek said:

"This house has a 360-degree view of Nelspruit coz you can see it from every angle of the town "

@tumifuegon said:

"You can see this house from far bro. All the way from Ilanga mall."

@Benn_Franklinn said:

"That’s a palace."

