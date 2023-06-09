Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's breathtaking California home has caused a buzz on social media platforms

The beautiful mansion which reportedly inspired Tony Stark's cliffside mansion in the Iron Man movies was allegedly purchased for more than R3.9 billion

Social media users including billionaire Elon Musk commented on the viral pictures of the couple's lovely home

Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz spared no cost when they bought and decorated their beautiful home in California.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's R3.9 billion home wows social media users.

Source: Getty Images

Here's everything you need to know about Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's house

The stunning cliffside mansion is a dream come true for Swizz Beatz, real name Kasseem Dean who reportedly had the house as his screen many for years.

According to Architectural Digest, the Girl On Fire singer and her husband parted with more than R3.9 billion ($20 million) to buy their dream home that they have affectionately named Dreamland.

Previously known as the Razor House, the mansion overlooking the Pacific Ocean was designed by architectural designer Wallace E. Cunningham. According to the Daily Mail, Keys and Swizz's home is often regarded as the inspiration behind Tony Stark's cliffside mansion in the Iron Man movies.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's stunning home gets reactions from fans, including Elon Musk

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are living everyone's dream life. If they are not surprising each other with posh cars, they are inspiring the world with their lovely home with breathtaking views.

Pictures shared on Twitter saw many, including Elon Musk, marvel at their stylish abode.

@Dig_A_Hash_Kid wrote:

"Super nice! But for artists... I really expected more art on the walls. They look like museum walls, begging for fine art!"

@LaFemmeFrankcommented:

"I don’t even need a house this big, but a pool, that’s goalz! (& a Tesla solar roof with a power wall) "

@frenszie noted:

"I actually toured this house online when it was for sale maybe 1 or 2 years ago. Shortly after my visit to San Diego which I loved. Ideal location. There were others for sale by it but this was the best feel. San Diego is beautiful. I loved the place."

