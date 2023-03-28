Alicia Key's husband, Swizz Beatz, pulled out all the stops for the award-winning star's 42nd birthday, which was in January

The Girl On Fire hitmaker took to her Instagram page on March 26 to share a video of the lush birthday gift she received from her husband and sons

The limited edition black and beige Mercedes-Maybach was designed by the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Alicia Keys is one lucky girl! The star was recently gifted a limited edition Mercedes-Maybach valued at R3.9 million.

Alicia Keys' husband, Swizz Beatz, surprised her with a limited edition Mercedes-Maybach. Image: @aliciakeys and @mercedesmaybach.

Source: Instagram

Keys' husband, Swizz Beatz, surprised her with the pricey beast that the late legendary fashion designer, Virgil Abloh, designed.

Alicia Keys shares video of moment Swizz Beatz surprised her with Mercedes-Maybach

Taking to her Instagram page, the Girl On Fire hitmaker posted a video of the moment her music producer husband, Swizz Beatz, and their two sons, Egypt and Genesis, presented the car to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In the video, Alicia's sons pulled back the black cover covering the black and beige beast, and everyone was in awe. The singer, who was already holding the key, opened the door to show off the lux interior. She wrote:

"Maybach Sundays. I finally got to see my bday gift from the kids and my hubby RIP @virgilabloh this one is a masterpiece, woooowwww."

Alicia Keys' Maybach causes stir on social media, fans not loving the colours

Alicia Keys was trending on Twitter as fans shared their thoughts on her expensive birthday gift. Many admitted the whip was beautiful, but the colours were not giving.

@dkbghana said:

"Very expensive car! He did very well! Amazing gift for an all time best selling female artiste! The only shortfall is them ugly, disgusting colours he chose for such a magnificent piece of precious car! Or maybe it's secretly called ROLLS ROYCE HONEY COMB?"

@RakakiTrevor_ commented:

"So Swizz bought a car from We Buy Cars in USA because this ain’t Mercedes Benz Dealership but some Micah workshop in the factory side like bo Wynberg or Roodepoort but it’s the thought that counts hey love is conquers everything."

Khanya Mkangisa gets new Range Rover for her birthday, posts pic and video of black 4x4 car on Instagram

Still on celebs getting pricey cars on their birthdays, Briefly News reported that Khanya Mkangisa has been in the entertainment industry for years and is winning in life. If her Instagram is a true reflection of her life, then the media personality is not struggling financially like many thespians in SA.

The actress gifted herself an expensive Range Rover for her 35th birthday. Khanya posted a clip of driving the million rand car and a cute picture of holding a bouquet in front of it. She captioned the video:

"Big body whip for the birthday girl! Beyond blessed!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News