Khanya Mkangisa celebrated her 35th birthday, and the gorgeous media personality is looking better than ever

The actress got a new Range Rover to mark her special day and went on Instagram to flaunt the elegant whip

Khanya's Insta followers wished her a happy birthday and wished her safe journeys with her 4x4 car

Khanya Mkangisa celebrated her birthday with a new car. Image: @ilovekhanya

Source: Instagram

Khanya Mkangisa has been in the entertainment industry for years and is winning in life. If her Instagram is a true reflection of her life, then the media personality is not struggling financially like many thespians in SA.

Khanya shows off her birthday present on Instagram

The actress gifted herself an expensive Range Rover for her 35th birthday. Khanya posted a clip of driving the million rand car and a cute picture holding a bouquet in front of it. She captioned the video:

"Big body whip for the birthday girl! Beyond blessed!"

Her fans flooded her comments section with birthday messages, and some expressed that her car was a beast.

The Isidingo actress must be making coins because, in 2022, she was in the headlines after she gave Mzansi a peek at her R4 million house, reported The South African.

See Khanya's Range Rover in the Instagram posts below:

Netizens post birthday wishes for Khanya Mkangisa

@andie_mcasa said:

"One thing about Khanya’s birthday gifts ke sana. Congratulations momma."

@sikelelwaxanywa mentioned:

"She moves quietly and hustles like mad. Congratulations babe.❤️"

@ajdoravaloo posted:

"Happy Birthday beautiful. God's richest blessings "

@sibahlekate_ added:

"It suits you so much! Congratulations.✨"

@precious_govender stated:

"May the good Lord continue to bless you more and more dear.❤️"

@busimazibu wrote:

"Twinning with my daughter. Happy birthday gorgeous.❤️"

@lavendayda shared:

"I need this camera man, ngathi nifeke wagoba wanyisa phakam' and out! Happy birthday gorgeous."

@forever_fifi said:

"Congratulations love, wishing you many safe traveling miles."

