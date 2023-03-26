Connie Chiume performed an energetic dance to Bopha, and the video is spreading on social media

The Gomora actress danced for several onlookers who were cheering for her as she busted the moves

Mzansi people were entertained by her clip and loved that the 70-year-old Gomora actress is ageing gracefully

Connie Chiume performed a cool dance for her video went viral. Image: @topdawgcoo

Source: TikTok

Connie Chiume proved age is nothing but a number and showed her younger industry peers her trendy dance moves.

The Black Panther actress shocked Mzansi with her hidden talent as she exhibited impeccable rhythm and agility for a woman of 70 years.

Generations actress Winnie Ntshaba can be spotted in the video, dancing and hyping Connie with several people in the background.

The TikTok video was posted by @topdawgcoo and gathered more 108 000 views in less than 24 hours. Netizens kept referring to the veteran actress by her character name Mam'Sonto in the comments section and said she killed her dance.

Watch Connie's vibey dance moves in the TikTok video below:

SA TikTokkers rate Connie Chiume's dance moves

@Sis said:

"Healthy mama, phambili nge graceful age:ing. You are an inspiration."

@boitshoko700 posted:

"70 years of age, I can't believe this energy. Share the secret please ousi Connie."

@Khadzi ya Vhutalu wrote:

"Guga o thandayo. Location for rubbing staff special delivery please."

@Celie mentioned:

"She has good moves, I am embarrassed that I can't even match her 20%."

@Zelda Mosana:

"No girl, you are not 70 years. maybe Home Affairs made a mistake. It can't be."

@user2547881499794 added:

"Yebo gogo you are on fire."

@tjc447 said:

"Yebo yes mama sgebengu."

@jeanettembele2 stated:

"Yes, momzo you are a hero Queen."

