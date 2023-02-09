SA stars Minnie Dlamini and Connie Chiume recently dazzled on the cover of The Plug magazine

The famed publication said they dedicated the cover to the two phenomenal women because of their immense contributions to Mzansi's Film and TV industry

However, the general public and industry colleagues said the editors in charge could have picked a more impactful pair

Minnie Dlamini and Connie Chiume looked breathtaking on the cover page of The Plug, but Mzansi ignored all that and started debating about the meaning of the magazine issue.

ZAlebs reports that the publication chose Connie and the former Homeground presenter because they have impacted the South African Film and TV industry immensely.

“These women represent two generations of SA film and storytelling. In their own ways they’ve contributed to its development, taking us into its future."

Taking to Twitter, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela said it was disrespectful to the young generation of actresses making big moves in the industry to lose out on the opportunity to Minnie. Phil even mentioned other thespians who deserved to be recognised more.

"Our industry can be so lazy! With the 100s of young female actresses & filmmakers we have, this would’ve had more impact if Mama Connie was paired with one actress making strides as an upcoming talent. Sort of handing over the baton, given the theme of the cover story."

Mzansi shares mixed views about Minnie Dlamini's impact on SA Film and TV industry

Some peeps agreed with Phil and stated why The Plug shouldn't have chosen Minnie. However, Dlamini's stans defended their fave.

@the_real_tdlams said:

"I was discussing the same thing with my husband. I said the last time I saw Minnie acting was in Rockville years ago. Odd pairing."

@Suprise1131 shared:

"Have they seen film stars Thando Thabethe, Zikhona, Dintle, Jessica Nkosi, Tracey on Generations and Amanda Du Point? The list is endless. Mzansi stays dragging us to the pits with their ANC mentality in everything."

@Like_Lulo posted:

"But Phil, apart from acting, Minnie Dlamini has executive produced two films (that I know of), one on Kyknet and another on Showmax. Does that not count for anything?"

@Ahaaaaaaahhhhh wrote:

"You know I saw the cover and thought what a weird pairing what do those people have in common? Absolutely nothing."

@CranberryNessa reacted:

"Those are my exact sentiments. They did Mam' Connie wrong here. They missed the mark here by adding Minnie like that unknown South African song that won a Grammy."

@kbhebhe replied:

"Welele! There we go again. They could have picked a rising star on Gomora."

@DJMaverickZA added:

"Yikes! I said the same thing, Phil. This cover doesn't make sense at all. Mam Connie and Minnie have NOTHING in common."

Minnie and Connie Chiume dazzle on the cover of The Plug for contributions to Film and Television industry

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini and Connie Chiume are powerhouses in the entertainment industry and the online magazine The Plug duly recognised their talents by splashing them on their cover.

The two stars posted pictures from their photoshoot dressed in all black on social media, and their fans were stunned by the impactful pairing.

Connie said she had a wonderful experience shooting the cover and gave Minnie a shout-out.

