AKA reacted to the news of Idols SA getting cancelled after the show's numbers dropped in the last season

According to reports, the popular singing competition will return for one final season before getting the boot

Award-winning rapper AKA revealed that he would have loved to be one of the judges on the show

AKA let his fans know he has always wanted to be one of the judges on Africa's biggest talent show, Idols SA.

Unfortunately, Bhova's dream will not come true following reports of the show's cancellation.

AKA wishes he could be a judge on Idols SA

Taking to his Twitter page, Supa Mega shared that he always wanted to be a judge on the show. For those who didn't know, Idols SA is one of the continent's most prominent singing competitions, but it was recently cancelled because the numbers nosedived after making some major changes.

Social media users believe viewers lost interest in the show when Unathi and Randall left and got replaced by JR Bogopa and Thembi Seete. Airing his wish, AKA wrote:

"I should have been a judge on @IdolsSA *sigh* … I always wanted that."

Idols SA fans react to AKA's post

The Prada rapper's post sparked a heated debate. Social media users felt AKA would have been an interesting addition to the judges' panel, while others mentioned that he uses autotune.

@YT_lenard_YT said:

"I mean we would have had a lot of good artists. They instead chose Somizi."

@Lord_Cheezy3 added:

"You were going to be like that Randall dude, dishing out nos."

@Scrol4givez commented:

"I’d actually watch idols because of you. Your criticism is something that builds people as we’ve seen in the past."

AKA calls himself the greatest producer in Mzansi, hip-hop heads share mixed views: “Your sound is magic”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA has taken to his timeline to brag about being the best producer in Mzansi. The rapper revealed that he produced 90% of his music.

The Fela In Versace hitmaker has had a couple of hits since he started recording professionally. AKA also produced bangers for the likes of Khuli Chana.

Taking to Twitter, Supa Mega sparked a heated debate on his timeline when he claimed he was the greatest hip-hop producer in Mzansi.

