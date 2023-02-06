Many South African ladies have been thirsting over Umlando hitmaker Toss following his saucy photoshoot for Billiato

A female fan had Mzansi wilding when she shared a video of her brief interaction with the star

Netizens reacted to the viral video with mixed reactions, with some saying it would be a dream come true if they spoke to Toss

Toss is undeniably one of the hottest male celebrities in Mzansi right now and fans love that about him.

Mzansi has reacted to a video of Toss interacting with his fan. Image: @indabakabani.

Source: Instagram

The Umlando hitmaker recently caused a buzz when he channelled the late Tupac in a photoshoot for Billiato. Although many blasted Cassper Nyovest and Toss for being copycats, that did stop the ladies from thirsting over his mouthwatering physique.

Toss flirts with a female fan in a viral video

A video circulating on social media shows the moment Toss had a brief interaction with a female fan with the handle @TumiPowerhouse. In the video, the two exchanged pleasantries at what looked like a gig and Toss seemed to have just finished performing.

Toss's fans react to flirtatious video posted on Twitter

The video sent shockwaves on social media. Many women shamelessly admitted that they found Toss attractive and would have acted differently had they been the ones to interact with him face to face.

@Mizz_Jonass said:

"You're a stronger woman than me."

@MphoFela_ wrote:

"Shuuuu!!! Lol, I think that head shake at the end was him saying come here, but did you go???"

@SenzOw_ noted:

"How are you even still alive? I would've died there & then."

@bakiChanel added:

"Lord that smile ❤️❤️❤️ moshimane o yoh."

AKA struggles with being a better person, rapper's fans urge him to drag his naysayers: “Do it just once, bro”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA has taken to his timeline to share that he's struggling to be a better person. The rapper was always in the news for dissing other celebs, but he has changed for the better.

His fans see him as the bad boy of Mzansi hip-hop, but AKA has matured and knows how to handle himself when he gets into sticky situations. Taking to his verified Twitter account, Supa Mega wrote:

"Sometimes I crave dishing out humble pie like I used to ... rubbing people's faces in it after they peed on my carpet. *sigh ... being a better person is challenging."

