When is Youngins season 3 coming out? What fans should expect

Youngins season 3 is officially coming to Showmax later in 2025. The second season ended with several unresolved issues, including the fate of the school's Olifants Five after their arrests amid the ongoing consequences of the fire.

Toka as Khaya, Kealeboga as Buhle, Ayakha as Amo, Thabiso as Mahlatse, and Lebohang as Tumelo (L-R) on Youngins. Photo: @jabu_macdonald on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

Youngins is a South African teen drama set at Olifantsfontein High, a fictional boarding high school in Johannesburg.

is a South African teen drama set at Olifantsfontein High, a fictional boarding high school in Johannesburg. In the series' first season, the Big 5 uncover the predatory behaviour of the school principal, but their heroism fades in the second season when a fire caused by one of them has fatal results.

Youngins season 3 is expected to be the series' final instalment.

Youngins' profile summary

Genre Teen drama Country South Africa Network Showmax Number of seasons 2 (as of July 2025) Release date February 12, 2024 Starring Ayakha Ntunja, Kealeboga Masango, Toka Matabane, Lebohang Lephatsoana, Thabiso Ramotshela Production Company Tshedza Pictures Creators Gwydion Beynon, Phathutshedzo Makwarela Directed by Sandile Mdluli, Nthabiseng Tau, Thembalethu Mfebe Rating 7.6/10 on IMDB

Youngins season 3 will be coming out soon

Youngins stars, Toka Mtabane (Khaya) and Kaeleboga Masango (Buhle) teased a third season during a vibrant June 2025 Showmax Youth Day event in Soweto. It is expected to be the final season of the hit teen drama. Showmax posted the teaser on social media with the caption:

We've seen your comments, and it only makes sense for us to give you what you want.

Youngins season 3's official release date in South Africa has yet to be confirmed, but it will be on your screens later in 2025. The first season dropped on Showmax in February 2024, and season 2 followed later that year, debuting on November 15, 2024, with new episodes dropping every Friday. Both Youngins seasons 1 and 2 are available to binge-watch on Showmax.

Kealeboga Masango, Ayakha Ntunja, Toka Mtabane, Lebohang Lephatsoana, and Thabiso Ramotshela (L-R) in Youngins on Showmax. Photo: @younginsshowmax (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Youngins' storyline revolves around modern South African youth

'Youngins' has been described as a mix of Euphoria meeting Blood & Water but with Yizo-Yizo vibes. Upcoming actor Toka Mtabane revealed in his June 2025 interview with Showmax that the show is a learning experience for the youth.

For young people, it's more than just entertainment. They see themselves in us , the good and the bad, and it becomes a learning experience. It's an educational show for kids, without a doubt: holistic and true.

Toka Mtabane, Ayakha Ntunja, and Kealeboga Masango (L-R) in Youngins on Showmax. Photo: @philmphela on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Youngins is set within the dramatic backdrop of Olifantsfontein High

The Showmax teen drama follows a group of Gen Z high school students navigating adolescence, trauma, injustice, abuse of power, and identity. The story kicks off when a sweet and determined Amo Mosweu flees a family tragedy in rural KwaZulu-Natal and enrols at Olifantsfontein High in Johannesburg.

Amo joins a tight-knit friend group consisting of Buhle (a smart and beautiful head girl), Khaya (a popular soccer player), Tumelo (a TikTok-obsessed gay friend), and Mahlatse (an intelligent poor student who falls for Amo). The group calls itself The Olifants Five (Big Five).

The students uncovered the school's dark secret involving their school principal, Mr. Mthembu, a predator who grooms and abuses female students.

The Showmax series is created by Phathu Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon's production company, Tshedza Pictures. The Emmy-nominated company is also behind successful shows like Outlaws and Adulting.

Lebohang Lephatsoana, Toka Mtabane, Ayakha Ntunja, Kealeboga Masango, and Thabiso Ramotshela (L-R) in Youngins on Showmax. Photo: @younginsshowmax (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Youngins' season 2 delved into the students' complex lives

The second season started on a high note for The Olifants Five, who were hailed as heroes for exposing the school's corrupt and predatory principal in the first season. Their newfound heroism does not last long as new challenges and scandals unfold.

A major fire breaks out at the boys' dorm, causing fear and chaos among the students. One grade eight student, Tokollo, dies due to a weed gummy high. Mahlatse realises the fire was his fault after he leaves a hot plate on after cooking weed gummies, and Amo tries to cover it up by framing Lesedi, a violent bully but is overcome by guilt and paranoia.

Tumelo goes on a downward spiral after Tokollo's death and sinks into drug addiction, which leads to reckless behaviour. While high, he accidentally outs his closeted boyfriend, Sefako, on social media. He also creates a scandal when he exposes Palesa's side hustle.

Mahlatse, Buhle, Amo, Khaya, and Tumelo (L-R) in the Youngins series. Photo: @jabu_macdonald on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Sefako struggles after being outed and attempts to take his own life. Lesedi, who is known for being a troublemaker, returns with a vendetta and blackmails The Olifants Five over Tokollo's death.

Relationship dramas also unfold throughout the Youngins season 2. Amo and Mahlatse's romance faces strain after the fire, while Khaya finds himself in a love triangle with Amo and Buhle.

The school's new principal, Mr. Ramathuba, tries to bring normalcy to Olifantsfontein High. The season ends on a cliffhanger with fractured friendships and exposed truths after Amo confesses her role in the fire incident cover-up. The Big Five are arrested.

Thumelo, Khaya, Amo, Buhle, and Mahlatse (L-R) after the fire incident in Youngins season 2. Photo: @jabu_macdonald on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Expect deeper storylines in Youngins season 3

Since season 3 is Youngins' final season, viewers can expect various storylines and character arcs to reach their conclusions and provide closure for some of the characters. It will explore what happens to The Olifants Five after their arrests and the fate of their friendship.

Kealeboga Masango shared in a June 2025 Showmax interview that there are going to be surprising twists, especially with her character, Buhle.

In Seasons 1 and 2, Buhle was either hot or cold; there was no in-between. But this season, you'll see her layers being peeled back. There are more vulnerable moments, and it's going to be so beautiful.

Most of the original cast members are expected to return for the finale, including:

Ayakha Ntunja as Amo Mosweu

as Amo Mosweu Kealeboga Masango as Buhle Kunene

as Buhle Kunene Thabiso Ramotshela as Mahlatse Maleka

as Mahlatse Maleka Toka Mtabane as Khaya Jali

as Khaya Jali Lebohang Lephatsoana as Tumelo Dibakwane

as Tumelo Dibakwane Sannah Mchunu as Matron Lulu

Mahlatse, Khaya, Amo, Buhle, and Tumelo (L-R) in Youngins. Photo: @verygayp on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

The highly anticipated Youngins season 3 is going to be the final chapter in the Olifantsfontein High saga. The series promises to end on a high note as one of South Africa's most relatable teen dramas.

