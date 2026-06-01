A Durban taxi driver melted hearts across South Africa after a woman named Cath Beth posted an Instagram video on 28 May 2026 showing him flirting with her at a red robot in KwaZulu-Natal.

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Screenshots taken from the clip showing the man flirting from his taxi. Images: Cath Beth

Source: Instagram

The clip went viral almost instantly, with hundreds of South Africans flooding the comments with love for the wholesome moment.

The driver, stuck in the next lane at a traffic stop, wasted no time making his move. He tried his luck through his window before briefly stepping out to get closer.

Mzansi could not get enough of this

When the light turned green, he had no choice but to dash back. He blew her a kiss before driving off, and that was all South Africans needed to lose it completely.

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The comments section became a love letter to the country itself. One user recalled a similar exchange years ago at a robot, offering a taxi driver one of her scones after he jokingly asked for one. She said it was such a feel-good moment that still made her smile.

Others saw the video as proof that South Africa has something the rest of the world simply cannot replicate. One commenter said other countries were not hating on Mzansi, they just wish they could match this energy.

The general feeling in the comments was pure joy. Many called it beautiful, warm, and deeply South African.

Watch the video below:

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A light moment with the robots in a viral clip has Mzansi talking after an unexpected exchange between a taxi driver and a motorist.

A bold Mahindra bakkie driver in Gauteng has earned widespread praise across Mzansi after blocking a taxi that attempted to drive into oncoming traffic.

Source: Briefly News