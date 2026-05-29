Alfred Magongwa will lose his position as a principal at Turf High School in June 2026

This comes after the district discovered that he was bribed by one of his new teachers, Mr Xulu, who was arrested

Fans of the educational soapie commented on Alfred's storyline on social media this week

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'Skeem Saam's Alfred gets replaced as principal of Turf High School. Images: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Talented actor Putla Sehlapelo's character, Alfred Magongwa, will step down from his role as the Principal of Turf High School after previously confessing his sins.

Sehlapelo's character Alfred got exposed when he received a bribe from one of his teachers, Mr Xulu, who got arrested for stealing a previous teacher's identity.

The TVSA June 2026 teasers reveal that the Kunutus will worry about how they may be affected if Alfred were to lose his job on Wednesday, 10 June 2026.

The Thursday, 11 June 2026 shares that Alfred will break down in tears after losing something that meant everything to him.

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The teaser for Monday, 15 June 2026, indicates that Alfred will be replaced in his position as the principal of Turf High.

"Mr Q congratulates the new acting principal of Turf High. Alfred’s heart sinks when he learns that Phumeza has written a newspaper article detailing his misfortune," reads the teaser.

It is unclear if Alfred will be replaced by former Turf High Principal Jacobeth (played by Elizabeth Serunye) or current Deputy Principal Evelyn (played by Vele Maneje).

The soapie shared a teaser on its X account on Friday, 29 May 2026, of Joyce Maputla from the Department of Labour telling Evelyn that she doesn't want her to replace Alfred.

Skeem Saam fans react to Alfred's storyline

@NomceboMasilel2 commented:

"Alfred has to lose his job, if not that, his position at the school, but I think his job should do. Hiring an ex-convict through bribes and disregarding the hiring procedures was bad, especially since this man was hired specifically to deal with school kids."

@I_am_AmmzY replied:

"Mahlatse knows Alfred is his dad when he has financial needs, mxm after matric. He should live with his mom."

@Jesicantimbana reacted:

"I can’t wait for Sthoko to find out about Alfred."

@TumiTefo replied:

"#SkeemSaam, Listen, Makgonwa can't be fired, Alfred can't not be the principal. He is Turf High, please."

@theo_ngqoia responded:

"Am I the only one who doesn't want Magongwa to lose his job for Mahlatse's sake? #SkeemSaam."

@Kira_MrsM wrote:

"I hate that Joyce might come hard for my goat, and I don’t want anything to happen to Alfred tlhe, (please). I forgave him for his shenanigans and the ones to come."

@KingmanMavona said:

"Even Meike Maputla doesn't play with Joyce, Alfred is taking chances."

'Skeem Saam's Alfred will lose his position as principal of Turf High School. Images: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Skeem Saam April Spoiler: Alfred Introduces Sthoko as his New Lover

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Skeem Saam fans were surprised in April 2026 when Principal Alfred Magongwa (played by Putla Sehlapelo) fell in love with one of his teachers, Mam Sthoko (played by Inno Sadiki).

Alfred was previously married to the mother of his children, Celia Kunutu (played by Shoki Mmola).

Viewers of the show previously commented on Sthoko's former relationship with Babeile (played by Mathews Rantsoma).

Source: Briefly News