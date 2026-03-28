Skeem Saam fans will be surprised in April when Principal Alfred falls in love with one of his teachers, Mam Sthoko

Alfred was previously married to the mother of his children, Celia Kunutu (played by Shoki Mmola)

Viewers of the show previously commented on Sthoko's former relationship with Babeile (played by Mathews Rantsoma)

'Skeem Saam' April teasers reveal that Alfred and Sthoko will start dating. Images: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Skeem Saam actor Putla Sehlapelo's character, Alfred Magongwa, and Innocent Sadiki's character Sthoko Seakamela will begin a romantic relationship in April.

This will be Sthoko's third romantic relationship on the show after her ex-husband, Denis, and her ex-boyfriend, Babeile.

The TVSA Skeem Saam March 2026 teasers confirm that Alfred and Sthoko will fall in love and start dating.

The Friday, 10 April 2026, teaser reveals that a romantic spark will ignite between Alfred and Sthoko.

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The Wednesday, 15 April 2026 teaser says: "Alfred formally introduces his kids to his new partner."

The Thursday, 16 April 2026, teaser indicates that Alfred will enjoy the honeymoon phase of his new relationship.

The educational soapie previously shared on its X account in April 2024 that Babeile and Sthoko have broken up.

Skeem Saam fans react to Sthoko's previous relationship

@MekgoeP said:

"The relationship is very exhausting; it is struggling to survive. Sthoko is putting more effort and will soon reach her limits."

@Tholakelesiband wrote:

"I can never be Sthoko, Sthoko can never be me. I would have left this guy on that Jose chicken incident. The guy is too stiff for my liking, aneva. Indoda enaka yonke into."

@sellomonareng72 responded:

"Mara Enos o na le drama," (Enos is dramatic).

@NomfundisoMak reacted:

"Ey u Sthoko makayeke lomntu unekhanda eliqinile."

@Rhoyi_Masoka replied:

"Sthoko must just leave this thick-headed guy at once. She's too smart for him."

@AliceMathole said:

"Lol Sthoko otla ikhutša ae Babeile o bothata yeerrr. He is a ticking."

@Rapitsi_R reacted:

"The writers don’t want to see us happy, mxm."

@huli_longtom wrote:

"Didn't Sthoko say she didn't want to get married when Babeile brought up marriage days into their relationship?"

@Humbi1989 said:

"Sthoko seems to be desperate for love and wants to change everything in 2 seconds. Firstly, she paid for Lewatle's trip, but I never saw her giving Clement money. Now she's trying to choose clothes for Babeile. What an exhausting couple, always fighting."

@cedrick_mphulo responded:

"Daddy Babs o tlwaetse bo independent too much, okare steif pap."

@HerdsThemi replied:

"They are still my favourite couple so far, you can have your PreHasa, I'm cool with SthoBa. Sthoko otlo fixer Babeile, he's been a bachelor for quite some time, so we understand."

'Skeem Saam's Alfred falls for Sthoko in April. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Skeem Saam viewers share their thoughts after Meneer Magongwa appointed Turf High Principal

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Skeem Saam viewers have continued to share their thoughts after Meneer Alfred Magongwa was appointed the principal of Turf High.

The twists and turns in the current storyline have got some viewers hooked, while others shared that they're not happy Magongwa is the new leader of the school.

Magongwa's name trended on social media when the Department of Education announced him as the new leader of the troubled school.

Source: Briefly News