Skeem Saam viewers have continued to share their thoughts after Meneer Alfred Magongwa was appointed the principal of Turf High

The twists and turns in the current storyline have got some viewers hooked while others shared that they're not happy Magongwa is the new leader of the school

Magongwa's name trended on social media when the Department of Education announced him as the new leader of the troubled school

The twists and turns in Skeem Saam's current storyline has set tongues wagging. The viewers of the soapie have weighed in after Meneer Alfred Magongwa was appointed as the principal of Turf High.

After potential leaders of the school went under intense interviews by the Department of Education officials, many thought that Magongwa will not bag the highly-contested position.

Magongwa, a role played by Putla Sehlapelo, trended on Twitter when he was announced as the new principal of the troubled Skeem Saam school.

The viewers of the show shared mixed reactions after Magongwa's appointment. They're totally divided.

@nananthu9 commented:

"Emotions aside, Magongwa is a sensible choice. He will be a good principal. He might have been devious in how he dealt with Thobakgale, but truth is he was the most experienced amongst his opponents having been a DP & learnt from his predecessor."

@Xolaningubane91 said:

"We are about to experience a new age 'Yizo Yizo'."

@Tumelo_ArchDude wrote:

"Hahahaha can't wait for the drama to unfold, this is content we signed up for."

@morwamushi commented:

"Congratulations Meneer Magongwa, #SkeemSaam this is a true reflection of real life stories, fact is most people hate their supervisors and their managers. A likeable manager (principal) like Manaka usually don't succeed cos they would take advantage of his kindness."

@_RealLu_ added:

"I don't know why we're shocked because this is what happens in real life. Most people in those government departments are not qualified to be there but somehow they're there. I wonder what Magongwa did to be chosen."

Source: Briefly News