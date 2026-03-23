Big Brother Mzansi TV star Thandeka had social media buzzing over the weekend when her fans began a GoFundMe page

The fan-favourite reality TV star lost the R2 million prize to returning housemate Liema Phantsi on Sunday, 22 March 2026

Fans of the reality TV show and the social media influencer responded to her donation account

Thandeka's Fans Start GoFundMe to Raise R1 million After 'Big Brother Mzansi' Finale

Source: UGC

Fan-favourite reality TV star Thandeka trended on social media on Sunday, 22 March 2026, when her fans began a donations account after not winning the Big Brother Mzansi competition.

The popular reality TV star previously had social media buzzing when she began a romantic relationship with Mmeli.

Thandeka's fan @odedanilo began a GoFundMe account on Sunday, 22 March 2026, for the Big Brother Mzansi season 6 runner-up and shared it on his X account.

The reality TV star's fans had raised 4394 Euros (R87 000) at the time of publishing this article. The goal is to raise R1 million for the popular reality TV star.

South Africans respond to Thandeka's donations account

Ashley_3170 said:

"We here, she must increase the amount to 3million target! I will do it over and over again!."

@faithekrokpe wrote:

"Thandeka deserves every penny. Let's show her love by contributing massively."

@Zandii_P reacted:

"If 4000 people contribute R500 each, Thandeka will have R2 million."

@brilliant_riri responded:

"As long as it’s your hard-earned money rewarding a toxic person, and not Biggies, asina ndaba."

Sisimuka2021 wrote:

"Donate to that charity case, the R2m from Big Brother is gone. Don't forget to donate the wig, also, so she can change.."

@iamamoakuaa said:

"Aww Danilo, I can’t thank you enough. What more can I say that you’ve not heard Danilo, God bless."

@itsmasegojoy reacted:

"Let me also spread this on TikTok. I know the Thalians can do this."

@LNPlaatjie said:

"You have started this very late. I have been urging you, dear, please DM me the account numbers."

@young_stanza commented:

"She must increase to R3 million, not R1 million, we see there."

@NgcoboSbucy said:

"Why are you involving yourself, though? You sound hurt that Thandeka is going to get money."

@pedaM68895703 reacted:

"I am proud of Thalian. Already 73000rI will do it later."

@BackToBasicxs wrote:

"Even nam shem ndiyenza yhoo my heart is soooo sore haaa."

@NgcoboSbucy responded:

"Why are you involving yourself, though? You sound hurt that Thandeka is going to get money."

@Emily02763804 said:

"Thank you for all the love you showed to Thandeka. God bless you."

Thandeka's Fans Start GoFundMe to Raise R1 million After 'Big Brother Mzansi' Finale

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi fans react to a photo of Mmeli with Thandeka's underwear

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Big Brother Mzansi fans were divided over a picture of Mmeli with his on-screen girlfriend, Thandeka's underwear.

A fan of the reality TV show dragged the reality TV star on social media, while his fans defended him.

Viewers of the show commented on the photo of the reality TV star, which was shared on X.

Source: Briefly News