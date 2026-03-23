TikToker @souled_felicia shared her alleged father, Dumisani Dlamini's reaction to her first video on social media

Felicia, who is allegedly a half-sister of Doja Cat, trended on social media on Monday, 23 March 2026, when she exposed the legendary actor

South Africans on social media comforted the TikToker after listening to Dlamini's reaction

Doja Cat's alleged half-sister shares an update and Dumisani Dlamini's reaction. Images: Souled_Felicia, MDN News and @SundayIgbi90712

Source: Twitter

Doja Cat's alleged half-sister, Felicia Mokgatlha, has given an update and shared her alleged father, Dumisani Dlamini's reaction to her first video.

The legendary actor made headlines on Sunday, 22 March 2026, when he was reportedly kicked out of the singer's concert in Pretoria.

The social media user with the handle @souled_felicia and the name Felicia Mokgatlha gave an update on her TikTok account on Monday, 23 March 2026.

"Oh, and thanks, guys, for the positive comment. I really appreciate y'all," she captioned the video.

In the video, the TikToker says she's back with an update after the actor responded in the DMs, and this is the last clip in which she speaks about her father.

"Hi, in everything here, sthandwa sam (my love), you could have spoken to me, ukuthi mhlambe ufuna shiner ingani yam (that you wanted to use my child to get a spotlight)," says the man in the audio.

In the audio, the man is also heard saying that his management told him that she (Felician) posted about him, and he doesn't understand why she did it, and that he will meet with the TikToker.

Social media users react to Felicia's video

Merry_Tge_Gayl said:

"This is sad, I hope you guys find it in your hearts to forgive your dad❤️."

Thandyyy🏳️‍🌈 reacted:

"The laughing part 😭😭😭Yoh, I’m so annoyed."

Mbaluswaflo wrote:

"We're rooting for you, girl❤️."

Mrs.m_theprayingwife replied:

"One thing about us, the forgotten children, we succeed by default nje. It’s like God shows off with us."

Lily Nzuza said:

"What a lesson! She who laughs last laughs the sweetest 👏 👌."

Ngwetikazi responded:

"The audacity it has!"

Dez reacted:

"I’m sorry you’ve had to endure this :( hoping you can meet your sister!"

Owethu 🧚🏽‍♀️ commented:

"I really hope you get to connect with your sister 🥹♥️."

PhindiSibeko wrote:

"You are already doing well. Keep pushing, sweetheart, and you are enough🥰."

💕Bianca🧚🏾‍♀️ said:

"Yoh, this man."

Kuhleg replied:

"I wish you nothing but success, baby girl, ❤️."

KHANYIS MKHIZE 💙🤍🐆 wrote:

"Oh, Nana, lapho u are so beautiful inside and out... and I know that you will become more greater than u are already...never allow such people to bring you down...sending love, light, and hugs... and you are so humble."

Juss_Mbals🌻 reacted:

"🫂🫂🫂❤️ It sounds exhausting. I wish you nothing but success and happiness, stranger."

Doja Cat's half-sister gives an update about Dumisani Dlamini. Images: GettyImages

Source: UGC

Dumisani explains why he was absent in Doja Cat's life

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African actor Dumisani Dlamini made headlines over the weekend when he responded to his daughter's comments about him.

The legendary thespian surprised SA when he revealed his reasons for being an absent father in a video on social media.

Social media users commented on the actor's video on Sunday, 22 March 2026.

Source: Briefly News