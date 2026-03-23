Isitha: The Enemy star Dumisani Dlamini surprised Mzansi over the weekend when he claimed he was thrown out of Doja Cat's show

A video of the actor at Doja Cat's Global Citizen Concert was shared on X on Sunday, 22 March 2026

South Africans commented on the former Yizo Yizo's video on social media over the weekend

SA comments on Dumisani Dlamini being thrown out of Doja Cat's show. Images: Doja Cat and PhilMphela

Source: UGC

Former Yizo Yizo actor Dumisani Dlamini left social media buzzing on Sunday, 22 March 2026, when he alleged that he was kicked out of Doja Cat's show in Pretoria.

This comes after the award-winning musician shared on social media that her father refused to attend her concert.

Dlamini also surprised South Africans on social media over the weekend when he explained his absenteeism from his daughter's life.

Social media user @RealSihleIV shared a video on his X account of the actor revealing that he was kicked out of his daughter's show on Sunday, 22 March 20226.

He captioned the clip: "Dumisani was chased out of his daughter’s concert, Doja Cat, by her management. I feel for him, really, because she invited him there’s a video."

In the video, the actor reveals that he was told by Zandile's management that he must not come to the show.

"Now, I am going with all the security; they kicked me out of the place. They said, 'You are not allowed to come and see your daughter. I've paid the money for tickets, no one offered me," said the star.

Dlamini also claims in the video that he was going into a meeting with security, and he's spoken to his famous daughter.

South Africans react to the video of the actor

@jolisiK said:

"Good. He's a horrible person."

@luyanda25x replied:

"No, he claimed not to have tickets a few days before it. He said he was too busy to check management. So he wanted to make it clear to her that he is not that important, so he told management not to let him, and that he would rather get a refund than come in."

@XolaniMamkeli commented:

"The security was told by the mom in no uncertain terms not to allow the man close to the child. Can't you see that? Doja wants to see the father. The problem is with the mother."

@Lilsmylefrmdae reacted:

"Imagine if Madal was always there, we probably wouldn’t have known bout her. This is a man with a great vision, ngiyantshela," (I am telling you).

@khutso46babylo wrote:

"So, guys, if you are famous, is it easy to make famous babies? Why are all the famous people birthing famous people? Ei, I need me a girl in the entertainment, maybe someday I'll have a doja of my own."

@Stanely_ai replied:

"He needs to show us a video where he was going up and down looking for her, trying to build a relationship with her. Not this, where he now wants us to feel sorry for him."

@unclePablo101 responded:

"This just won’t work out if they want to make everything public. It's a father-daughter thing; I'm sure they can meet up without cameras and talk, or whatever. They both don't need to prove whatever they’re trying to prove to anyone… at the end of the day, they’re father and daughter."

@Brother_Bear07 reacted:

"What did he expect? You can’t spend your whole life being a deadbeat, act smug about it, and then expect a warm welcome like nothing ever happened."

SA Reacts to a clip of Dumisani Dlamini being kicked out of Doja Cat's show. Images: PhilMphela and DojaCatNews

Source: UGC

Doja Cat's 1st South African performance at Global Citizen Concert in Pretoria gets emotional

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Doja Cat performed in South Africa for the first time at the Global Citizen Concert.

The American pop star with a South African background put on a massive show in her country of origin.

Videos posted on social media gave a close look at Doja Cat as the 2026 Global Citizen Concert headliner.

Source: Briefly News