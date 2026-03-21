Doja Cat opened up that she tried to connect with her father before her first show in Johannesburg

The popstar revealed how she handled the way her father responded with non- preference in the country

South Africans reflected on Doja Cat's relationship with her father after a video of her dad on the night of her concert surfaced

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Doja Cat performed for the first time in South Africa on 20 March 2026. Her presence in her father's home country highlighted their estranged relationship after revealing she had asked him to come to her show.

Doja Cat's father, Dumisani Dlamini, catches smoke after his daughter's first show in South Africa. Image: Michael Buckner

Source: UGC

Over the years, Doja Cat has made it clear that her father has not been in her life. Ahead of her Global Citizen Concert performance, she claimed that he refused to come to her show.

Following Doja Cat's iconic homecoming in South Africa, a video surfaced on social media of Dumisani Dlamini. Dojca Cat's dad appeared to be at the Global Citizen concert venue in Pretoria. Watch the video by @Theyaoifiles below:

Social media was awash with videos of Doja Cat's Global Citizen show. Older footage also surfaced of Doja Cat speaking fondly of her dad. The videos came after Doja Cat's candid video about her dad's refusal to attend her show. Watch past videos of Doja Cat expressing that she wants to connect with her father below:

South Africa drags Doja Cat's father

Many people felt that Doja Cat deserved better treatment when it came to her dad. Following the show, people commented that they felt Doja Cat's emotions during her performance had to do with performing in her father's home country. Read people's comments:

Doja Cat's dad, Dumisani Dlamini, was part of 'Sarafina', a South African classic. Image: MAOKOLAMAJOGOLO / X

Source: Twitter

@doreh_012 applauded Dumisani:

"Glad he went and supported the child."

@jabs_unfiltered joked:

"On brand phela deadbeats don’t play about trying to come back once you have made it in life."

@myshamelessbias added:

"He decided to not be a dead beat for once wow."

@queenmoroka01 said:

"Lol! And I'm sure HE's not gonna see her for the next 20 years! he "had to show up" coz akere everyone is watching."

@TauYaPhaahla01 could imagine how Doja Cat felt:

"Of course, she is going to cry. This is her ancestral home. This is the home of her paternal family. South Africa is her home.

@mignon_ette_ also agreed:

"I'm glad that she has started to take an interest in South Africa now in her older years. It seemed she had some complicated feelings about it before due to her father. Hopefully this will lead her to actually tour there and will help influence the sound of her future music. "

Mzansi reacts to Doja Cat swearing at her dad Dumisani Dlamini

Briefly News previously reported that yho! Doja Cat has just fired shots at her father, Dumisani Dlamini, on social media. The controversial rapper swore at her South African father in a now-viral post.

Doja Cat and Dumisani Dlamini do not have as sweet a daddy-daughter relationship as many people might think. The Paint The Town Red rapper has opened up about her strained relationship with The Wife actor in several interviews.

Source: Briefly News