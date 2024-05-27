Doja Cat insulted her father, Dumisani Dlamini, in a viral Instagram post, calling him names and tagging him

The Paint The Town Red Red rapper accused Dumisani of being a deadbeat dad who only contacted her after she became famous

Fans are divided, with some condemning her for disrespecting her father and others supporting her for calling him out

Yho! Doja Cat has just fired shots at her father Dumisani Dlamini on social media. The controversial rapper swore at her South African father in a now-viral post.

Doja Cat's post about her father Dumisani Dlamini shocks the world.

Doja Cat insults her father Dumisani Dlamini on social media

Doja Cat and Dumisani Dlamini do not have a sweet daddy-daughter relationship as many people might think. The Paint The Town Red rapper has opened up about her strained relationship with The Wife actor in several interviews.

Doja, real name Zandile Dlamini accuses Dumisani of being a deadbeat dad who only got in touch with her when she became a star. Taking to her Instagram page recently, Doja Cat shocked Mzansi with a post directed to her dad. The star called him names and even tagged the Sarafina actor in one of the comments. She wrote:

"Dad, lemme know when/if you need me to re-up your makeup cabinet cuz you a b*tch."

She added:

"@official_dumisanidlamini I got Urban Decay, I got Pat Mcgrath labs, I got Fenty, I got Scott Barnes, let me know. I got your back sis."

Fans weigh in on Doja Cat's post

The Grammy winner's post left social media users divided. Some said Doja was wrong for calling out her father like that. Others hailed her for embarrassing her deadbeat dad.

@bibow_zar051 said:

"You are messing with the wrong one. Zulus don't play...Your ancestors will humble you."

@Waandyl wrote:

"No matter how much you hate your parents, never break the golden rule of respect. Every good thing you have is thanks to you being alive, born by them. For that, you owe eternal respect."

@pearlthusi wrote:

"Jesu Khristu "

@seekay_sa added:

"I refuse to believe this… yall love each other …Dlamini forever ❤️"

@_justdothemath said:

"That's so disrespectful..... do it again."

