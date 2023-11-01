Londie London's baby daddy, Hlubi Nkosi, has accused her of cutting communication between them

He claimed that the reality star blocked her on social media platforms and other communication channels, limiting his access to their children

South Africa has weighed in on his recent revelations during Instagram Live, by saying he is regretful because Londie is flourishing without him

Mzansi Weighs In on Drama Between Hlubi Nkosi and Londie London: “He Thought He Had Finished Her”

Source: Instagram

Londie London's baby daddy drama has had tongues wagging online. Hlubi Nkosi addressed a few misconceptions regarding him, including the allegation that he is a deadbeat.

Hlubi Nkosi lifts lid on strained relationship with kids

The businessman trended after he bought a new luxury Bentley for himself. In addition to that, he allegedly gifted a Mercedes-Benz to his rumoured girlfriend, Mawhoo.

Mzansi laid out a few thoughts on the drama and accused him of neglecting his kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

On Instagram Live, he claimed Londie London cut communication between them. Limiting his access to their children. Their break up was very public, especially when Hlubi took back the BMW X6 Londie was driving. He said she used to car to go out clubbing. He stated that he bought the car so his children could get transported easily.

"I don't have a problem if the car is used to do things for the house, not go to clubs, my children don't live in a club, that car is for the kids."

Mzansi drags Hlubi Nkosi

South Africa has weighed in on his recent revelations during Instagram Live. Many assume that he is regretful because Londie is flourishing without him.

@Asante_Ayanda said:

"Speak on it, its just like you know who. He said the mother of kids will never amount to anything. She said watch this, Scored an international format tv show, a Rover, a Porsche & beautiful home. Happy kids, body banging, van cleefs, richer than she’s ever been. Girls always win that game."

@MissKoki08 said:

"It’s not even about the other guy having money for as long as she is happy he won’t rest."

@MbalzzMafu added:

"This is what happens when you’re a loser with money."

@peachesrobyn shared:

"Exactly! I mean how dare she find about man to take care of her with two kids? "

@melody_modile aded:

"heh heh, it's because some men always think they're the best and last thing that will ever happen to you, it's madness, really... I like that Londie still thought she could thrive without him, that's how you do it."

@GodessOshun expressed:

"Men do this weird thing where if they don’t see value in you, they assume no one else will either."

Hlubi claims Londie got into accidents with the car

In a previous report from Briefly News, Hlubi Nkosi had claimed that he took back the car he bought for Londie because she partied with it and got into accidents.

The businessman had bought a lavish BMW X6 for Londie claiming it was for their children and not for her leisure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News