The Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London has a brand-new fancy BMW

Fans gave her the bombastic side-eye after she thanked her mystery bae for the new luxury purchase

The reality star's new ride comes months after her ex-husband Hlubi Nkosi allegedly took away the BMW he 'gifted' her

The Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London has a fancy new ride.

Londie shared pictures of her new BMW X6, and fans couldn't help but notice that it looks very similar to the one her ex-husband, Hlubi Nkosi, purchased for her.

Londie has a new car, but fans wonder if she purchased it herself after thanking her bae

Taking to her Instagram stories, Londie London shared a short video of her new wheels. She captioned her story:

“Thank you, my love.”

Netizens had a field day with the reality star, and some even warned her to start saving her girlfriend allowance to avoid history repeating itself.

@itumeleng23 said:

"Sis must save girlfriend allowance this time. Open a secret savings account. Don't leave empty handed."

@RekindleSithole added:

"Iyaaa I thought she bought it herself, back to square one."

@BongiYemyem shared:

"Hope it's under her name this time."

@itumeleng23 said:

"But this lady must do better this time, we saw her loose it all with the ex, she must not make the same mistake again bethunana."

@NkosikhonaMjoli said:

"She must make sure it’s registered in her name in case izinto zijika."

@Akhona_PQ shared:

"I can't believe she is posting this after what happened the last time. I wouldn't want people to know. What if history repeats itself?"

@zesipho_n said:

"It’s her getting the same car abamphuca yona This is the next level of pettiness."

Londie London admits that Hlubi Nkosi gave her little freedom over the BMW X6

The BMW X6 Londie is driving now is similar to the ride Hlubi Nkosi purchased for her. After their separation, rumours mounted that he took away the car.

However, according to TshisaLIVE, Londie admitted in a recent interview with L-tido that she had little to no control of the car.

“Yes there were certain rules he was trying to play in terms of the car situation but obviously we were not together. I was at a Remy Martin event, and yes, when I did walk out the car was not there. I literally told the guard to keep a close eye on the car because it was not the first time the car was taken from me.”

Londie responds to rumours that the DNA tests prove Hlubi Nkosi is not the father of her firstborn

Briefly News previously reported Londie London reacted to rumours that Hlubi Nkosi is not the father of her firstborn child Uminathi Nkosi.

A blog on Instagram shared the rumours, and Londie reacted by saying:

"Niyenze nobani leyo DNA test? Where is it?"

