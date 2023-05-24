A video of a Mzansi woman speaking to her dead relative at a gravesite is making waves on TikTok

The woman demanded a Toyota Hilux Legend 50 from her ancestor and threatened to destroy the tombstone if she didn't get the car

A lot of people were disturbed by the footage, and many said gravesites should be treated with respect and not used for content

A video of a woman speaking to her ancestor at the gravesite went viral.

Source: TikTok

One woman enraged people by posting a video taken from the cemetery. The lady who wants a Toyota Hilux Legend 50 by any means necessary outsourced the help of her ancestor.

She listed the specs she wanted on the 4x4 car and asked her relative who passed on to relay the message to her other ancestors.

The lady made her demands while sprinkling snuff on the tombstone and even said she would tear it down if her wishes were not granted.

Video of Mzansi woman shooting content at the cemetery goes viral

TikTok users said the lady was doing the most for views and likes on social media, and it seems like it worked. The video uploaded by @user6867069281935 got over 183 000 views in one day, and people are dragging the woman and her audacious demands.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users weigh in on the woman demanding a car form her ancestors

@mokoneee said:

"Now you are confusing the ancestors because they haven't seen Legend 50 ya sunroof. You will get it in 2050."

@moremamokone1 wrote:

"I am failing to get this. If it’s for content no you’re out of order. Mabitla a hlomphiwa."

@makhenzi.gp commented:

"Out of order."

@marunga_dzinndevhelaho posted:

"This happiness will end in tears."

@hando0909 mentioned:

"You see what this content thing is doing. People are trying so hard."

@james_ph03 stated:

"You're confusing badimo Legend 50 doesn't have a sunroof. "

@hluriey09 wrote:

"The way I respect my ancestors believe me I cannot shem."

@castrophora added:

"You can buy it if you work hard, no one but only yourself can get it in Jesus' name."

