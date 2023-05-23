An overjoyed South African woman took to social media to announce buying herself a new car

Lesedi Nkopane shared beautiful images of herself standing beside the covered BMW at the dealership

A grateful Lesedi thanked God and her ancestors for constantly shining their light upon her flourishing life

A young South African woman celebrated her birthday in style as she spoiled herself to a German machine.

Lesedi Nkopane celebrated her 25th birthday by gifting herself a brand new BMW. Image: @lesedi.mn/Instagram

A beaming Lesedi Nkopane (@lesedi.mn) bought herself a BMW on the 6th of May as she ended her "25th trip around the sun".

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared that she decided to name her car Kganya (Light) because "modimo le badimo" (God and her ancestors) continue to shine their light on her life and she can only be grateful.

In her sweet caption, Lesedi also added:

"@josh_bee_photography, THANK YOU soo much for being part of all my milestones, I love you bro bro.

"@get_insta , THANK YOU for being the best brother anyone could ever ask for ❤️ I love you!

"@zandinkopane , THANK YOU. THANK YOU. THANK YOU. No words can EVER describe how much you mean to me. I owe you my life! ❤️ I love you!"

Lesedi acknowledged her late father, saying she wished he could have been part of the special moment.

"Papa, I genuinely wish you were here but I hope you’re proud. I miss and love you always! ️."

Proud netizens shower Lesedi with congratulations

Buying a new car is a big deal no matter the occasion. Lesedi's friends couldn't contain their excitement as they flooded her post with congratulatory messages.

snimhlongo reacted:

"So proud, I could eat you ."

zeexonline responded:

"Semhle Kganya baby, YOU LOOK LIKE MOMMYYYY."

vongai.mapho replied:

"congratulations Lesedi."

thandigama wrote:

"Congratulations babe ."

sobekwatwins reacted:

"Congratulations ♥️♥️♥️."

somesay_lola commented:

"I’m always so dead at get insta. Congratulations my doll! You deserve it."

natashamooko_ replied:

"Congratulations Beautiful ."

