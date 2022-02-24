Instagram user @nny___ shared a few amazing pictures of herself posing with her stunning new Kia K5 GTLine

She wore an outfit that complimented her new ride as she stood beside it before uploading the pics to the gram and thanking God

Cyber citizens celebrated her win in the comments section as they liked her post over 77 000 times and congratulated her

@nny___ on Instagram treated her followers to a series of images of her stunning new car. The beautiful young woman purchased a Kia K5 GT Line in celebration of her hard work throughout 2021.

She wore a matching grey ensemble as she excitedly posed in front of her new whip. She looked breathtaking next to the big red bow on her brand new ride. The young woman made sure to thank God in her caption. She wrote:

"2022 Kia K5 GT Line. A gift to myself… Busted my a** off all of 2021 for this. It wasn’t easy but it was so worth it. Thank You God!!! Forever grateful. #Rambo."

This gorgeous woman purchased a new car and could not wait to share the exciting news online. Image: @nny_ / Instagram

Source: Instagram

Take a look at her viral post below:

Cyber citizens congratulate the young woman on her new car

@top.archelle said:

"Congratulations Nyler."

@sherrychanel_ shared:

"Congrats beautiful mommy. I'm proud of you."

@thesoledoutsneakers wrote:

"Yessss ma'am."

@keal_sonn responded with:

"CONGRATULATIONS you deserve it."

@eeliixo commented:

"Period. Queeen go offffff."

@kell_with_ay added:

"I love it!! Fits you so well!"

