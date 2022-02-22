Tshepi Vundla has shared the first pictures of her beautiful baby girl with her fans and followers

The socialite welcomed her daughter, Liyema Leru, with partner and Idols SA judge and music producer JR Bogopa on January 14 2022

The pair, who have been together for a couple of years, also share four-year-old son Sibabalwe Lehakwe Bogopa

Tshepi Vundla melted the hearts of her fans and followers when she finally shared pictures of her adorable daughter, Liyema Leru. Tshepi and the new Idols SA judge, JR Bogopa, welcomed their bundle of joy in January this year.

The stunner announced that she had been blessed with a baby girl in an Instagram post about four weeks ago. Social media users have been itching to meet the new addition to Tshepi and JR's family and their wishes have finally been granted.

Taking to Instagram, the fashion stylist and model posted a cute picture of her daughter wearing a beautiful tutu skirt and a crown on her head. She captioned the post with the baby's names.

"Liyema Leru Bogopa," she captioned the post.

OkMzansi reports that Tshepi then took to her Instagram stories to explain the meanings of her daughter's names.

The proud mom wrote:

"Liyema: Stability in the family/the home is standing. Leru: Cloud."

Tshepi Vundla explained the meaning of her baby's names in her Instagram stories. Image: @tshepivundla

Source: Instagram

As expected, Tshepi's fans and industry colleagues flocked the comments section of the post with comments.

@dumantando wrote:

"Oh baby baby"

@linda_mtoba said:

"Omw! she’s perfect."

@kefilwe_mabote commented:

"So adorable."

@precioustheplanner noted:

"Ahhhh bathing .An adorable princess Beautiful names."

