Tumi Morake gave her followers baby fever when she posted an adorable picture of herself and her beautiful daughter Afia

The Our Perfect Wedding presenter revealed that her daughter has been asking for a young sister, she even suggested they adopt one

Morake's followers quickly flooded her comments section to say that they love the relationship that the mother and daughter has

TV presenter and actress Tumi Morake has her hands full with her daughter Afia. The actress, who recently relocated to the US, melted the hearts of her followers with her latest post.

Tumi, who shares daughter Afia and two sons Bonsu and Lesedi with fellow actor, Mpho Osei Tutu, recently revealed the sweet conversation she had with her daughter.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Seriously Single star shared a picture of herself cuddling with her daughter. She revealed that the cuddle came after Afia had asked her why she is not getting a young sister, even an adopted one.

She wrote: "Cuddle time after the “ but why can’t I have a little sister chat” She even asked if I can’t just adopt one. Ai Afia."

Fans thought it was adorable for Tumi's daughter to be asking for a younger sister. Others even shared that they have had the same conversations with their children.

@oyama_mgojo said:

"Afia is offering multiple solutions to a pertinent problem."

@zimkhithapeter commented:

"So pretty u-Afia, mama please make the ‘things, that made the pots’ to be done."

@melanie.blignaut added:

"Mine are asking for another brother."

@zashinda_jessy noted:

"Mine has been assuming baby sis is in the stomach. Apparently, I should eat more so my stomach can become bigger. This has been ongoing since last year September."

@missrainykau said:

"Kids love babies shem she's too cute."

