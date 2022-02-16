Anele Mdoda has an adorable relationship with her 7-year-old son Alakhe and her followers are here for it

The radio personality took to Instagram to share the moment her son jokingly said he caught her right-handed because he uses his right hand for everything

Peeps took to the comments section to share that they adore the relationship that the breakfast show host and her son has

Anele Mdoda’s 7-year-old son Alakhe has stolen the hearts of his mother’s followers. The Celebrity Game Night presenter took to Instagram to share an adorable moment with her son.

Anele Mdoda and her son Alakhe have an adorable relationship, fans love it. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

In the video, Alakhe is showing his mom a video of herself and her friends dancing. The mother asked Alakhe what he was doing and he explained that he was on TikTok when he came across a video of his mother and her friends showing off their dance skills.

“I was on TikTok, scrolling down until I saw this,” said the young boy.

The moment that caught everyone's heart was when Alakhe said he caught his mother 'right-handed'. He said:

"I caught you guys on TikTok, I caught you right-handed."

When asked why he said right-handed Alakhe explained that it was because he uses his hand to do everything therefore, he caught them right-handed.

Anele's Instagram followers loved the relationship that the mother and son has. They flooded the comments section to adore the pair.

@rhadi_mtheemkhulu said:

"Ahh man, Alakhe is soo cute."

@roxyharley1 wrote:

"This is the best thing I have seen! He is the cutest kid ever!"

@kagiso_sebotsane commented:

"It's the slap on the thigh for me."

@ngwanapapa_kamotla noted:

"Yas MR Valentines "Right-handed" they were caught."

@annalorraine_mua also said:

"The slap did it for me."

@boitumelo_sob wrote:

"Kids are adorable maan."

@sheethal13 added:

"Barre “Right-handed- ya I use it for everything”

Anele Mdoda shares snaps of her adorable son’s Valentine’s Day presents: “He Won’t Tell Me Who She Is”

Still on Anele and her adorable son, Briefly News reported that the star is truly raising a chivalrous young man. Alakhe was fully prepared for Valentine's Day at school as he posed with a number of gifts to share with someone special. The only problem is that he won't share who the recipient is.

Alakhe has proven that the Valentine's Day Olympics exist even in Grade 1. Anele Mdoda's son came fully prepared with spoils on spoils for a lucky classmate.

The doting mom took to Instagram to share some adorable photos of the young gentleman.

Despite the radio personality trying to pry for a name, followers were all in awe of how cute Alakhe is.

@simthandilepeter said:

"Oooh Alakhe has a secret Valentine…hayini."

@debblesgrey wrote:

"What a gentleman."

Source: Briefly News