Anele Mdoda's adorable son Alakhe has gone above and beyond to be a gentleman for his very first Valentine's day in big school

The radio personality shared a photo of the 7-year-old getting ready to go surprise one lucky little girl with a few gifts

The breakfast show host could not fully be excited with her son as he refused to tell Anele who all of the gifts were going to

Anele Mdoda is truly raising a chivalrous young man. Alakhe was fully prepared for Valentine's Day at school as he posed with a number of gifts to share with someone special. The only problem is that he won't share who the recipient is.

Anele Mdoda shares cute photos of her son and some Valentine's gifts with an undisclosed recipient. Image: @zinathu

Source: Instagram

Alakhe has proven that the Valentine's Day Olympics exist even in Grade 1. Anele Mdoda's son came fully prepared with spoils on spoils for a lucky classmate.

The doting mom took to Instagram to share some adorable photos of the young gentleman.

Despite the radio personality trying to pry for a name, followers were all in awe of how cute Alakhe is.

@simthandilepeter said:

"Oooh Alakhe has a secret Valentine…hayini."

@debblesgrey wrote:

"What a gentleman."

@khanyi_sbani commented:

"Grooming them young Mr Romantic."

@carmenrae added:

"Chocolates flowers and a gift. All in for sure. Enjoy the spoils lucky person."

TimesLIVE reports that Anele expressed how important it is for her that Alakhe has positive male role models in his life. The media personality shared that she has an amazing network of friends and family who are helping her raise a respectful young gentleman.

